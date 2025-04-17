The news comes following reported tension within the band during a series of performances at the Royal Albert Hall, where Starkey was seen seemingly in an argument with frontman Roger Daltrey.

However, Starkey has now spoken out about his exit and the reasons behind it.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Why did Zak Starkey leave The Who?

Zak Starkey. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Shortly after his performances with The Who at the Royal Albert Hall in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust, the band confirmed that Starkey had left the band.

The announcement was made via a statement from their representatives, which read: "The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall.

"They have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future."

While it was initially perceived to be Starkey being fired from the band in the wake of his apparent on-stage argument with Daltrey, Starkey has now said that was not the case at all.

He told People: "I’m very proud of my near 30 years with The Who.

"Filling the shoes of my godfather, 'uncle Keith' [Moon], has been the biggest honour and I remain their biggest fan. They’ve been like family to me."

He then elaborated by revealing he had been dealing with medical issues since the beginning of the year, adding: "In January, I suffered a serious medical emergency with blood clots in my right bass drum calf.

"This is now completely healed and does not affect my drumming or running."

Starkey also noted that he "plans to take some much needed time off with his family" and will also focus on his upcoming release, Domino Bones, with band Mantra of the Cosmos with Noel Gallagher.

He’s also planning to release an autobiography.

He concluded: "Twenty-nine years at any job is a good old run, and I wish them the best."

Who is Zak Starkey and who else does he play for?

Zak Starkey and Roger Daltrey. Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Starkey is the son of The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr (real name Richard Starkey) and Maureen Starkey, whom he was married to from 1965 to 1975.

He was given his first drum kit at the age of eight by Keith Moon, The Who’s drummer and his godfather, and was largely taught by Kenney Jones, who also played drums for The Who after Moon’s exit from the band.

Starkey had been a full-time drummer for The Who himself since 1996’s Quadrophenia tour, but has also been a touring and session musician for multiple other acts.

This includes Oasis, The Lightning Seeds, Johnny Marr and the Healers, and Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band.

He’s currently a member of 'supergroup' Mantra of the Cosmos, alongside Happy Mondays’ Bez and Shaun Ryder, and Oasis’ Andy Bell.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.