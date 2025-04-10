Speaking to Vanity Fair, Ono Lennon, 49, has revealed that McCartney has continued to be a significant presence in his life in the years since his father's death in 1980.

"He’s been very kind to me over the years, and he and [his wife] Nancy especially have been very kind," he told the publication.

"And I’m very close with [Paul’s children] Stella and James. James and I did a song together. Mary I love very much as well. Obviously in the ’80s, maybe, there was a bit of tension, but not with me. With me, he’s my hero, man."

John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Getty Images

Lennon and McCartney had a long-standing friendship stemming back to their teenage years in Liverpool, England, and alongside Ringo Starr and George Harrison became the biggest band in the world as The Beatles.

However, the band split in 1970, with Lennon relocating to New York alongside his wife, Yoko Ono, and having son, Sean.

Tragically, Lennon was shot dead in December 1980 outside his Manhattan home. Ono Lennon was only five years old at the time of his father’s death.

Reflecting on his music and legacy, Ono Lennon also gave his insight into the upcoming four-movie series about The Beatles by Sam Mendes.

In a first-of-its-kind event, all four Beatles will take centre stage in separate movies about their experiences with the group, with Harris Dickinson taking on the role of Lennon.

Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn. Sony

Completing the group are Paul Mescal as McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

The films are currently slated for release in April 2028.

"We are all in touch with Sam (the Beatles gang). I told him I am not interested in second-guessing his casting choices as a director," Ono Lennon explained.

"Would anyone have expected Christian Bale to be a good Dick Cheney? I think that’s the filmmaker’s choice. My interest has more to do with the scripts, and how they intertwine. I have every confidence in Sam and Harris and the rest of the team."

