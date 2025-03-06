So whether you're at the Radio 1 Main Stage, Radio 1 New Music Stage, Radio 1 Dance Stage or BBC Introducing Stage, you're sure to have a great time.

In January, Greg James confirmed on BBC Breakfast that Sam Fender will be the first major headliner of the event, with even more names set to be announced before the weekend kicks off from Friday 23rd May to Sunday 25th May.

Here's who has been confirmed on BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025 line-up so far.

Who has been confirmed for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend?

The current confirmed line-up for this year's event is:

Sam Fender - headlining

Blossoms

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Wet Leg

Speaking of the announcement, Myles Smith, who took home the BRITs Rising Star award this year, said: "This is unreal. Big Weekend was always a dream of mine, and to be on the line-up again is insane.

"Thank you to everyone who’s been listening, supporting, and coming to shows. I couldn’t have done this without you. See you there!"

Blossoms added: “We’re delighted that Radio 1 have invited us to play at this year’s Big Weekend. Even more so because it’s taking place in Liverpool, a city close to our hearts, where we’ve worked and recorded every single one of our albums since our debut in 2016.

"It’s going to be a really special weekend and we can’t wait to perform.”

How do I get tickets to BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend?

BBC Radio 1 is yet to announced when tickets will go on sale - though has promised they are coming soon.

Information will be announced on the radio station when it becomes available.

If you can't get tickets, BBC Radio 1 will also broadcast live from the festival site across the weekend, with performances and tracks available live and on demand across BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

