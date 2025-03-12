Radio 1 revealed the first wave of names on the line-up back in March, with Sam Fender, Myles Smith, Tom Odell and Blossoms set to play on the Saturday.

Since then, it has been announced that Tom Grennan Katy B, Biffy Clyro, Nia Archives, The Wombats will kick off the festival on Friday.

Now, Sunday’s biggest acts have been unveiled, with Flo, Tate McRae, Self Esteem, Jorja Smith and 2025 BRIT winner JADE, who picked up Best Pop Act, on the line-up. They join the previously announced Lola Young and Wet Leg.

Mumford & Sons will also take to the stage, with the band set to close out the festival on the Radio 1 main stage.

“Liverpool, we really cannot wait to see you all at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in May. We’re counting this one as the start of the Summer, and that can’t come quickly enough. Big thanks to Radio 1 for having us. See you soon, Sefton Park x,” Mumford & Sons said.

Earlier this month, JADE gave fans an update on her upcoming album, telling RadioTimes.com at the 2025 BRIT Awards: "The album is... literally next week I’m finishing the track list, signing off the artwork and then we’re off!"

The former Little Mix star added: "I feel really grateful that I’ve not released that much music on my own yet, so to be nominated for two awards is really special."

"Especially to be nominated for Song of the Year is crazy, and then for Pop Act. It’s actually been very wholesome seeing all the fans together to vote and rally together. Very self-affirming to see that I’ve got some fans," she laughed.

Tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend will go on sale from 5pm on Thursday 13th march and will cost £33 (plus a £4.50 booking fee per ticket.

BBC Radio 1 will also broadcast live from the festival across the weekend.



