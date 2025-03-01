BRIT Awards 2025 winners: Full list of winners as Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter take home awards
Charli XCX, JADE, Sam Fender and more take home the awards.
The BRIT Awards 2025 ceremony finally arrived for viewers on ITV1.
The ceremony hosted by Jack Whitehall aired on Saturday, 1st March 2025, and multiple famous faces were picking up statues that night and also in attendance.
With A-list stars nominated, including Dua Lipa and Coldplay and the likes of Sabrina Carpenter performing on the night, there were many deserving names for acclaim.
However, the night had to belong to Charli XCX in particular, who won four awards, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year.
Other winners included JADE, Sam Fender, Ezra Collective, Sabrina Carpenter, Myles Smith, and Stormzy.
Here are all the artists who took home awards at the BRIT Awards 2025.
BRIT Awards 2025 winners: Full list of winners
Album of the year
- Charli XCX – Brat - WINNER
- The Cure – Songs of a Lost World
- Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism
- Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching
- The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy
Song of the year
- Artemas – I Like the Way You Kiss Me
- The Beatles – Now and Then
- Bl3ss – X Camrin Watsin (ft Bbyclose)
- Central Cee – Band4Band (ft Lil Baby)
- Charli XCX – Guess (ft Billie Eilish) - WINNER
- Chase and Status/Stormzy – Backbone
- Coldplay – Feels Like I’m Falling in Love
- Dua Lipa – Training Season
- Ella Henderson – Alibi (ft Rudimental)
- Jade – Angel of My Dreams
- Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani
- KSI – Thick of It (ft Trippie Redd)
- Myles Smith – Stargazing
- Sam Ryder – You’re Christmas to You
- Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/DOD – Somedays
Artist of the year
- Beabadoobee
- Central Cee
- Charli XCX - WINNER
- Dua Lipa
- Fred Again
- Jamie xx
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Nia Archives
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Sam Fender
Group of the year
- Bring Me the Horizon
- Coldplay
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective - WINNER
- The Last Dinner Party
Best new artist
- English Teacher
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party - WINNER
- Myles Smith
- Rachel Chinouriri
International artist of the year
- Adrianne Lenker
- Asake
- Benson Boone
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan - WINNER
- Kendrick Lamar
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, the Creator
International group of the year
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Confidence Man
- Fontaines DC - WINNER
- Future and Metro Boomin
- Linkin Park
International song of the year
- Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
- Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
- Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe! - WINNER
- Djo – End of Beginning
- Eminem – Houdini
- Hozier – Too Sweet
- Jack Harlow – Lovin’ on Me
- Noah Kahan – Stick Season
- Post Malone – I Had Some Help (ft Morgan Wallen)
- Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
- Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Taylor Swift – Fortnight (ft Post Malone)
- Teddy Swims – Lose Control
- Tommy Richman – Million Dollar Baby
Best alternative/rock act
- Beabadoobee
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Sam Fender - WINNER
Best pop act
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- JADE - WINNER
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
Best hip-hop/grime/rap act
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
- Stormzy - WINNER
Best R&B act
- Cleo Sol
- Flo
- Jorja Smith
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Raye - WINNER
Best dance act
- Becky Hill
- Charli XCX - WINNER
- Chase and Status
- Fred Again
- Nia Archives
Rising star
- Myles Smith - WINNER
- Elmiene
- Good Neighbours
Songwriter of the Year
- Charli XCX - WINNER
Producer of the Year
- A.G. Cook - WINNER
Global Success
- Sabrina Carpenter - WINNER
The BRIT Awards took place on Saturday 1st March 2025.
The BRIT Awards took place on Saturday 1st March 2025.
Authors
Lewis Knight is the Trends Editor for Radio Times, covering trending titles from TV, Film and more. He previously worked at The Mirror in TV, Film, and Showbiz coverage alongside work on SEO. Alongside his past work in advertising, he possesses a BSc in Psychology and an MA in Film Studies.