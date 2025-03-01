With A-list stars nominated, including Dua Lipa and Coldplay and the likes of Sabrina Carpenter performing on the night, there were many deserving names for acclaim.

However, the night had to belong to Charli XCX in particular, who won four awards, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year.

Other winners included JADE, Sam Fender, Ezra Collective, Sabrina Carpenter, Myles Smith, and Stormzy.

Here are all the artists who took home awards at the BRIT Awards 2025.

BRIT Awards 2025 winners: Full list of winners

Album of the year

Charli XCX – Brat - WINNER

The Cure – Songs of a Lost World

Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism

Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching

The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy

Song of the year

Artemas – I Like the Way You Kiss Me

The Beatles – Now and Then

Bl3ss – X Camrin Watsin (ft Bbyclose)

Central Cee – Band4Band (ft Lil Baby)

Charli XCX – Guess (ft Billie Eilish) - WINNER

Chase and Status/Stormzy – Backbone

Coldplay – Feels Like I’m Falling in Love

Dua Lipa – Training Season

Ella Henderson – Alibi (ft Rudimental)

Jade – Angel of My Dreams

Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani

KSI – Thick of It (ft Trippie Redd)

Myles Smith – Stargazing

Sam Ryder – You’re Christmas to You

Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/DOD – Somedays

Jared Leto presents Artist of the Year award to Charli XCX onstage during The BRIT Awards 2025 at The O2 Arena on March 01, 2025 in London, England. JMEnternational/Getty Images

Artist of the year

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Charli XCX - WINNER

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Group of the year

Bring Me the Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective - WINNER

The Last Dinner Party

British jazz band Ezra Collective, composed of drummer Femi Koleoso, bassist TJ Koleoso, keyboardist Joe Armon-Jones, trumpeter Ife Ogunjobi, and saxophonist James Mollison, pose on the red carpet upon arrival for the BRIT Awards 2025 in London on March 1, 2025. HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Best new artist

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party - WINNER

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

International artist of the year

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan - WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, the Creator

Chappell Roan attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

International group of the year

Amyl and the Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines DC - WINNER

Future and Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

International song of the year

Benson Boone – Beautiful Things

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe! - WINNER

Djo – End of Beginning

Eminem – Houdini

Hozier – Too Sweet

Jack Harlow – Lovin’ on Me

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Post Malone – I Had Some Help (ft Morgan Wallen)

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift – Fortnight (ft Post Malone)

Teddy Swims – Lose Control

Tommy Richman – Million Dollar Baby

Best alternative/rock act

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender - WINNER

Sam Fender accepts the Alternative/Rock Act Award onstage during The BRIT Awards 2025 at The O2 Arena on March 01, 2025, in London, England. JMEnternational/Getty Images

Best pop act

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

JADE - WINNER

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Best hip-hop/grime/rap act

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy - WINNER

Best R&B act

Cleo Sol

Flo

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

Raye - WINNER

Best dance act

Becky Hill

Charli XCX - WINNER

Chase and Status

Fred Again

Nia Archives

Myles Smith accepts the award for Rising Stars on stage during The BRIT Awards 2025 at The O2 Arena on March 01, 2025 in London, England. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Rising star

Myles Smith - WINNER

Elmiene

Good Neighbours

Songwriter of the Year

Charli XCX - WINNER

Producer of the Year

A.G. Cook - WINNER

Global Success

Sabrina Carpenter - WINNER

The BRIT Awards took place on Saturday 1st March 2025.

