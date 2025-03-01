The BRIT Awards 2025 ceremony finally arrived for viewers on ITV1.

The ceremony hosted by Jack Whitehall aired on Saturday, 1st March 2025, and multiple famous faces were picking up statues that night and also in attendance.

With A-list stars nominated, including Dua Lipa and Coldplay and the likes of Sabrina Carpenter performing on the night, there were many deserving names for acclaim.

However, the night had to belong to Charli XCX in particular, who won four awards, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year.

Other winners included JADE, Sam Fender, Ezra Collective, Sabrina Carpenter, Myles Smith, and Stormzy.

Here are all the artists who took home awards at the BRIT Awards 2025.

BRIT Awards 2025 winners: Full list of winners

Album of the year

  • Charli XCX – Brat - WINNER
  • The Cure – Songs of a Lost World
  • Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism
  • Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching
  • The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy

Song of the year

  • Artemas – I Like the Way You Kiss Me
  • The Beatles – Now and Then
  • Bl3ss – X Camrin Watsin (ft Bbyclose)
  • Central Cee – Band4Band (ft Lil Baby)
  • Charli XCX – Guess (ft Billie Eilish) - WINNER
  • Chase and Status/Stormzy – Backbone
  • Coldplay – Feels Like I’m Falling in Love
  • Dua Lipa – Training Season
  • Ella Henderson – Alibi (ft Rudimental)
  • Jade – Angel of My Dreams
  • Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani
  • KSI – Thick of It (ft Trippie Redd)
  • Myles Smith – Stargazing
  • Sam Ryder – You’re Christmas to You
  • Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/DOD – Somedays
Jared Leto presents Artist of the Year award to Charli XCX onstage during The BRIT Awards 2025 at The O2 Arena on March 01, 2025 in London, England
Jared Leto presents Artist of the Year award to Charli XCX onstage during The BRIT Awards 2025 at The O2 Arena on March 01, 2025 in London, England. JMEnternational/Getty Images

Artist of the year

  • Beabadoobee
  • Central Cee
  • Charli XCX - WINNER
  • Dua Lipa
  • Fred Again
  • Jamie xx
  • Michael Kiwanuka
  • Nia Archives
  • Rachel Chinouriri
  • Sam Fender

Group of the year

  • Bring Me the Horizon
  • Coldplay
  • The Cure
  • Ezra Collective - WINNER
  • The Last Dinner Party
British jazz band Ezra Collective composed by drummer Femi Koleoso, bassist TJ Koleoso, keyboardist Joe Armon-Jones, trumpeter Ife Ogunjobi, and saxophonist James Mollison pose on the red carpet upon arrival for the BRIT Awards 2025 in London on March 1, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE NO POSTERS NO MERCHANDISE NO USE IN PUBLICATIONS DEVOTED TO ARTISTS (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)
British jazz band Ezra Collective, composed of drummer Femi Koleoso, bassist TJ Koleoso, keyboardist Joe Armon-Jones, trumpeter Ife Ogunjobi, and saxophonist James Mollison, pose on the red carpet upon arrival for the BRIT Awards 2025 in London on March 1, 2025. HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Best new artist

  • English Teacher
  • Ezra Collective
  • The Last Dinner Party - WINNER
  • Myles Smith
  • Rachel Chinouriri

International artist of the year

  • Adrianne Lenker
  • Asake
  • Benson Boone
  • Beyoncé
  • Billie Eilish
  • Chappell Roan - WINNER
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift
  • Tyler, the Creator
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chappell Roan attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Chappell Roan attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

International group of the year

  • Amyl and the Sniffers
  • Confidence Man
  • Fontaines DC - WINNER
  • Future and Metro Boomin
  • Linkin Park

International song of the year

  • Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
  • Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
  • Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
  • Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe! - WINNER
  • Djo – End of Beginning
  • Eminem – Houdini
  • Hozier – Too Sweet
  • Jack Harlow – Lovin’ on Me
  • Noah Kahan – Stick Season
  • Post Malone – I Had Some Help (ft Morgan Wallen)
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
  • Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
  • Taylor Swift – Fortnight (ft Post Malone)
  • Teddy Swims – Lose Control
  • Tommy Richman – Million Dollar Baby

Best alternative/rock act

  • Beabadoobee
  • The Cure
  • Ezra Collective
  • The Last Dinner Party
  • Sam Fender - WINNER
Sam Fender accepts the Alternative/Rock Act Award onstage during The BRIT Awards 2025 at The O2 Arena on March 01, 2025 in London, England.
Sam Fender accepts the Alternative/Rock Act Award onstage during The BRIT Awards 2025 at The O2 Arena on March 01, 2025, in London, England. JMEnternational/Getty Images

Best pop act

  • Charli XCX
  • Dua Lipa
  • JADE - WINNER
  • Lola Young
  • Myles Smith

Best hip-hop/grime/rap act

  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Ghetts
  • Little Simz
  • Stormzy - WINNER

Best R&B act

  • Cleo Sol
  • Flo
  • Jorja Smith
  • Michael Kiwanuka
  • Raye - WINNER

Best dance act

  • Becky Hill
  • Charli XCX - WINNER
  • Chase and Status
  • Fred Again
  • Nia Archives
Myles Smith accepts the award for Rising Stars on stage during The BRIT Awards 2025 at The O2 Arena on March 01, 2025 in London, England.
Myles Smith accepts the award for Rising Stars on stage during The BRIT Awards 2025 at The O2 Arena on March 01, 2025 in London, England. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Rising star

  • Myles Smith - WINNER
  • Elmiene
  • Good Neighbours

Songwriter of the Year

  • Charli XCX - WINNER

Producer of the Year

  • A.G. Cook - WINNER

Global Success

  • Sabrina Carpenter - WINNER

The BRIT Awards took place on Saturday 1st March 2025.

