Anticipation is particularly high for this year's nominees, with some of the most successful artists of the past year – including Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, The Last Dinner Party, and Ezra Collective – leading the pack with multiple nominations. There’s also a strong showing from international superstars, with global chart-toppers vying for the prestigious International Artist of the Year award.

The BRITs 2025 will also feature special tributes, surprise guest appearances, and, as always, a touch of controversy, unexpected wins, and show-stopping performances.

Here’s everything you need to know about who’s performing and how you can watch the BRIT Awards 2025 live.

How to watch the BRIT Awards 2025

UK viewers can tune in live on Saturday, 1st March from 8:15pm GMT on ITV1 and ITVX, with additional coverage on STV and STV Player. For international fans, the ceremony will be streamed live on the BRITs' official YouTube channel.

The BRIT Awards 2025 host

Jack Whitehall for The BRIT Awards 2025 Brits TV/ITV

Returning to helm the event for the fifth time is comedian Jack Whitehall, who previously hosted from 2018-2021.

"They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and that is absolutely the case with The BRIT Awards - it is my favourite night of the year, and I am delighted to be invited back to host in 2025," said Whitehall.

The BRIT Awards 2025 performances

The evening boasts a stellar lineup of performances:​

Sabrina Carpenter : Set to perform and honored with the Global Success Award, Carpenter's sixth album Short n' Sweet achieved international acclaim, topping charts in multiple countries. ​

: Set to perform and honored with the Global Success Award, Carpenter's sixth album Short n' Sweet achieved international acclaim, topping charts in multiple countries. ​ Sam Fender : The critically acclaimed singer-songwriter is expected to deliver a powerful performance.​

: The critically acclaimed singer-songwriter is expected to deliver a powerful performance.​ JADE : Former Little Mix member, now embarking on a successful solo career.​en.wikipedia.org

: Former Little Mix member, now embarking on a successful solo career.​en.wikipedia.org Ezra Collective featuring Jorja Smith : A special collaboration promising a memorable act.​

: A special collaboration promising a memorable act.​ The Last Dinner Party : The baroque pop band nominated for multiple awards.

: The baroque pop band nominated for multiple awards. Myles Smith : Recognized in the Rising Star category.​

: Recognized in the Rising Star category.​ Lola Young : Known for her soulful voice and poignant lyrics.​

: Known for her soulful voice and poignant lyrics.​ Teddy Swims: Bringing his unique blend of soul and R&B to the stage.​

Unfortunately, Shaboozey, initially slated to perform, had to withdraw due to unforeseen circumstances.

Who designed the BRIT Awards 2025 trophy?

This year's award trophy is crafted by British-Nigerian multidisciplinary artist Gabriel Moses. Drawing inspiration from his heritage and upbringing in South London, Moses has created a design that encapsulates the essence of the UK's vibrant music scene. ​

The BRIT Awards will air on Saturday 1st March on ITV1 and ITVX at 8:15pm.

