BRIT Awards 2025 nominations: Full list of nominees as Charli XCX leads the pack
The nominees are in!
The BRIT Awards 2025 are fast approaching and the nominees have officially been unveiled – and it's an exciting one!
Charli xcx leads the nominees in all categories, with an impressive five nominations including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year with Mastercard, Dance Act and Pop Act.
Other nominees include Dua Lipa (with four nominations), The Last Dinner Party (also with four nominations) and Ezra Collective (make their BRITs debut, again with four nominations).
Jack Whitehall will once again host The BRIT Awards, which will take place on Saturday 1st March at The O2 Arena, and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX.
This marks Whitehall's fifth time as host as he said of his appointment: "They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and that is absolutely the case with The BRIT Awards – it is my favourite night of the year, and I am delighted to be invited back to host in 2025."
So, who is in the running? Read on for the full list of nominations for The BRIT Awards 2025.
BRIT Awards 2025 nominations: Full list of nominees
Album of the year
- Charli xcx – Brat
- The Cure – Songs of a Lost World
- Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism
- Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching
- The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy
Song of the year
- Artemas – I Like the Way You Kiss Me
- The Beatles – Now and Then
- Bl3ss – X Camrin Watsin (ft Bbyclose)
- Central Cee – Band4Band (ft Lil Baby)
- Charli xcx – Guess (ft Billie Eilish)
- Chase and Status/Stormzy – Backbone
- Coldplay – Feels Like I’m Falling in Love
- Dua Lipa – Training Season
- Ella Henderson – Alibi (ft Rudimental)
- Jade – Angel of My Dreams
- Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani
- KSI – Thick of It (ft Trippie Redd)
- Myles Smith – Stargazing
- Sam Ryder – You’re Christmas to You
- Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/DOD – Somedays
Artist of the year
- Beabadoobee
- Central Cee
- Charli xcx
- Dua Lipa
- Fred Again
- Jamie xx
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Nia Archives
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Sam Fender
Group of the year
- Bring Me the Horizon
- Coldplay
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
Best new artist
- English Teacher
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Myles Smith
- Rachel Chinouriri
International artist of the year
- Adrianne Lenker
- Asake
- Benson Boone
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, the Creator
International group of the year
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Confidence Man
- Fontaines DC
- Future and Metro Boomin
- Linkin Park
International song of the year
- Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
- Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
- Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
- Djo – End of Beginning
- Eminem – Houdini
- Hozier – Too Sweet
- Jack Harlow – Lovin’ on Me
- Noah Kahan – Stick Season
- Post Malone – I Had Some Help (ft Morgan Wallen)
- Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
- Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Taylor Swift – Fortnight (ft Post Malone)
- Teddy Swims – Lose Control
- Tommy Richman – Million Dollar Baby
Best alternative/rock act
- Beabadoobee
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Sam Fender
Best pop act
- Charli xcx
- Dua Lipa
- Jade
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
Best hip-hop/grime/rap act
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
- Stormzy
Best R&B act
- Cleo Sol
- Flo
- Jorja Smith
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Raye
Best dance act
- Becky Hill
- Charli xcx
- Chase and Status
- Fred Again
- Nia Archives
Rising star
- Myles Smith - WINNER
- Elmiene
- Good Neighbours
The BRIT Awards take place on Saturday 1st March 2025.
