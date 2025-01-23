Other nominees include Dua Lipa (with four nominations), The Last Dinner Party (also with four nominations) and Ezra Collective (make their BRITs debut, again with four nominations).

Jack Whitehall will once again host The BRIT Awards, which will take place on Saturday 1st March at The O2 Arena, and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX.

This marks Whitehall's fifth time as host as he said of his appointment: "They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and that is absolutely the case with The BRIT Awards – it is my favourite night of the year, and I am delighted to be invited back to host in 2025."

So, who is in the running? Read on for the full list of nominations for The BRIT Awards 2025.

BRIT Awards 2025 nominations: Full list of nominees

Album of the year

Charli xcx – Brat

The Cure – Songs of a Lost World

Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism

Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching

The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy

Song of the year

Artemas – I Like the Way You Kiss Me

The Beatles – Now and Then

Bl3ss – X Camrin Watsin (ft Bbyclose)

Central Cee – Band4Band (ft Lil Baby)

Charli xcx – Guess (ft Billie Eilish)

Chase and Status/Stormzy – Backbone

Coldplay – Feels Like I’m Falling in Love

Dua Lipa – Training Season

Ella Henderson – Alibi (ft Rudimental)

Jade – Angel of My Dreams

Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani

KSI – Thick of It (ft Trippie Redd)

Myles Smith – Stargazing

Sam Ryder – You’re Christmas to You

Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/DOD – Somedays

Artist of the year

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Group of the year

Bring Me the Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Best new artist

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

International artist of the year

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, the Creator

International group of the year

Amyl and the Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines DC

Future and Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

International song of the year

Benson Boone – Beautiful Things

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Djo – End of Beginning

Eminem – Houdini

Hozier – Too Sweet

Jack Harlow – Lovin’ on Me

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Post Malone – I Had Some Help (ft Morgan Wallen)

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift – Fortnight (ft Post Malone)

Teddy Swims – Lose Control

Tommy Richman – Million Dollar Baby

Best alternative/rock act

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender

Best pop act

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

Jade

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Best hip-hop/grime/rap act

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy

Best R&B act

Cleo Sol

Flo

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

Raye

Best dance act

Becky Hill

Charli xcx

Chase and Status

Fred Again

Nia Archives

Rising star

Myles Smith - WINNER

Elmiene

Good Neighbours

The BRIT Awards take place on Saturday 1st March 2025.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.