Cameras situated in the orchestra pit and in front of the conductor will capture a detailed 3D view of each and every instrument, and provide viewers with a totally immersive experience of the Prom.

The BBC is also testing out its 3D technology this August with Planet Dinosaur 3D, a revamp of the 2011 documentary series which will bring the programme's visuals bang up to date.

Made with the aid of a specialist team of stenographers who've hand-crafted individual frames and sequences, Planet Dinosaur 3D is intended to be visually impressive in an unobtrusive way, ensuring that the 3D experience is of maximum impact but that viewers also remain fully engaged with the show's narrative.

Following its experiments with transmitting sections of this year's Wimbledon and Olympics coverage in 3D over the summer, the Corporation is intent on rolling out 3D across a wider range of genres over time.

Kim Shillinglaw, Head of BBC 3D, says: “Our recent announcement around Wimbledon and the London 2012 Olympics will provide a test-bed for what works around major sporting events, but we were keen to build our experience across a selection of genres.

"Bringing Planet Dinosaur and The Last Night of the Proms to audiences enable us to test the technology across various genres and establish where 3D really enhances the viewers’ experience.”

The BBC's 3D content will be available to all viewers with a 3D TV regardless of digital TV provider.