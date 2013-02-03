In 2012, his most prominent work was as the 5 Live commentator on duty when Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba collapsed on the pitch in March - and, for television, as the man who described marksman Peter Wilson taking Olympic gold.

Oates's 5 Live colleagues Mike Ingham, Alan Green and Ian Payne paid an emotional tribute to him on the station this afternoon:

"No-one ever had a bad word to say about David," said acting 5 Live controller Jonathan Wall. "I will remember the quality of his commentary as the Muamba story unfolded, his great skill as rugby league commentator, but most of all his love of Blackpool FC and the Blackpool songs he used to sing in the office."

Oates is survived by his wife Charlotte Nicol, a BBC Sport producer, and their two children.