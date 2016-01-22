Ian Fraser Kilmister, aka Lemmy, passed away aged 70 at the end of December. The rock legend died just two days after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

"We cannot begin to express our shock and sadness, there aren’t words... play Motörhead loud, play Hawkwind loud, play Lemmy’s music LOUD," the band wrote on their official Facebook page at the time.

“Lemmy was a colossal figure in British music and he had a unique approach to both his songs and the industry he found himself in. There was a smart sense of humour at the heart of everything, something clearly demonstrated through his interviews and performances we’ve uncovered from the BBC Music archive," says BBC Music editor James Stirling.

The documentary will be exclusively available on BBC iPlayer this evening at 9:00pm