The book is set in the modern day, where Mathilda discovers a forgotten Black Scottish poet and endeavours to find out everything she can about her.

Her mission will take her on a journey through the opulent and strange world of her artist residency, uncovering systems of erasure along the way.

Ashton has previously taken interest in the art world, taking a starring role in Netflix's Velvet Buzzsaw alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo.

More like this

The voice cast of Lote also includes Adjoa Andoh (Doctor Who) and Aurora Burghart (October Faction).

Audible will be releasing adaptations of every single title in Jacaranda's #Twentyin2020 line of books, which also includes Through the Leopard's Gaze, The Space Between Black and White and Under Solomon Skies.

The audiobook of Lote will be released exclusively on Audible on 26th March 2020, coinciding with the print version.

Advertisement

Audible recently announced it was making hundreds of titles free, as part of its efforts to help those affected by coronavirus.