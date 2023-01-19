Joining the offerings this January is brand new Audible drama Baker Street Four. The new adaptation of the beloved Sherlock Holmes tale will be told via an all-star cast, which includes Bill Nighy, Paterson Joseph and Celia Imrie.

It really is the season for all things crime and sleuthing-related, isn't it? With upcoming series like Lockwood & Co , You season 4 and Magpie Murders to look forward to, the appetite for mystery is in full force.

Based on the graphic novel series Les Quatre de Baker Street by Olivier Legrand, JB Djian and illustrated by David Etien, the Audible Original adaptation introduces Kiki May (Ted Lasso), Nathan Moses (Small Axe) and Charlie Brand as the Baker Street Irregulars – three young apprentices of Sherlock Holmes, who will be played by Paterson Joseph.

We follow the trio as they assist the famous detective in the back streets of London’s East End with the help of their faithful cat Watson (Bill Nighy) and Sherlock’s beloved housekeeper Mrs Hudson (Celia Imrie). The apprentices are forced to take local crimes into their own hands while Holmes is off solving mysteries abroad, but how will it all end?

The story tracks the Baker Street Irregulars as they pursue different cases, growing by the day as young detectives and as friends.

Speaking about his new role in the Audible Original, Nighy said: “I'm very happy to be involved in a fresh and unexpected version of the Sherlock Holmes story. I enjoyed playing a cat. It's my first cat, if you can believe that. I hope everyone enjoys the series and I think it's the perfect way to introduce young people to the legend."

Celia Imrie added: “The world of Sherlock Holmes remains a classic for so many reasons, and Baker Street Four really showcases this. It has humour, suspense and heart. I can't tell you how much I enjoyed working on this, especially with the young actors who brought so much energy to the production!"

Paterson Joseph, who will be voicing the role of Sherlock Holmes and has most recently been seen in BBC One's Vigil and Noughts + Crosses, also said of the new role: “The wonder of recording sound, only, is the gift of imagination you can offer an attentive audience.

"The energy needed to truly fill in the picture is rewarded like no other medium. It was a tremendous honour for me to be asked to play Sherlock Holmes in Baker Street Four in this Audible production – and I'd do it all again at the drop of me deerstalker.”

The full cast of Baker Street Four also includes: Chipo Chung, Claudia Jolly, Connie Sweet, David Holt, David Robb, Finlay Paul, Harry Myers, Hazel Ellerby, Imogen Front, Joanna David, Jon Glover, Katja Quist, Michael Abayomi, Nikesh Patel, Preeya Kalidas, Robert Glenister, Roger Watkins and Sam Dale.

Baker Street Four will be available exclusively on Audible on Thursday 19th January 2023 – sign-up for your 30-day free Audible trial here.

