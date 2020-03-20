Audible just made hundreds of titles completely free to help during coronavirus crisis

Good news for those stuck at home in isolation: Audible is making hundreds of titles available for free during the coronavirus pandemic.

The audiobook platform has said that, for as long as schools are closed, anyone can listen to a vast selection of its titles. This means books read by Westworld’s Thandie Newton and Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens are available to stream at no cost at all.

Simply visit stories.audible.com from any web browser to get started. No log-ins, credit card or passwords needed.

The mix of education, entertainment, and general-interest titles available include Charlotte Bronte’s Jane Eyre (narrated by Newton), Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (narrated by Stephens), The Return of Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle and many children’s titles from Winnie The Pooh to Peter Rabbit.

On the site, Audible says: “For as long as schools are closed, we’re open. Starting today, kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories, including titles across six different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning, and just being kids.”

They add: “[We recognise] that people are at home, in many cases with children home from school, and that stories have the power to entertain, teach and to keep minds active, alert, and engaged.”

