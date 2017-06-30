“I came across your music on line and really like what I heard,” the message from Kyle begins. “I’m the New Music Coordinator for a station that has over 100,000 unique listeners each month.”

The message continued, asking Lennox to send over the MP3 of her latest single for the chance to possibly get it on rotation at the station.

Lennox luckily seemed to the find the whole thing amusing, sharing the message on Facebook with the caption: "I think I'm in with a chance ??!!!"

Better send in that MP3 to find out, Annie!