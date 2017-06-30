Annie Lennox jokes she's "in with a chance" after US radio station accidentally scouts her as new musician
Sweet dreams aren't made of this
One radio station employee had a serious case of Who's That Girl? after attempting to 'scout' Annie Lennox as a hot new talent.
The four-time Grammy winner and former Eurythmics singer was sent a message from a US radio station which asked Lennox to send in an MP3 of her music to be in with a chance of being heard on the LA channel.
“I came across your music on line and really like what I heard,” the message from Kyle begins. “I’m the New Music Coordinator for a station that has over 100,000 unique listeners each month.”
The message continued, asking Lennox to send over the MP3 of her latest single for the chance to possibly get it on rotation at the station.
Lennox luckily seemed to the find the whole thing amusing, sharing the message on Facebook with the caption: "I think I'm in with a chance ??!!!"
Better send in that MP3 to find out, Annie!