The 27-year old singer's death is described as "unexplained" but not thought to be suspicious.

Winehouse had struggled with drink and drug addiction problems for many years and had recently spent time in rehab. She cancelled her European tour last month after a poorly received gig in Belgrade.

Considered one of the most talented young singer songwriters in Britain, Winehouse first gained widespread critical acclaim after the release of her debut album Frank in 2003.

More like this

However, it was her 2006 album Back to Black that catapulted her into the musical mainstream across the world, winning five Grammy Awards in the US.

Her record label, Universal Music, issued a statement this evening describing Winehouse as "a gifted musician, artist and performer", adding: "Our prayers go out to Amy's family, friends and fans."

Record producer Mark Ronson, who worked on a number of Winehouse's tracks, said in a statement: "She was my musical soulmate and like a sister to me. This is one of the saddest days of my life."

Salaam Remi, another producer who worked closely with the singer, said on Twitter: "Very Very Sad Day. Just lost a Great Friend and a Sister", adding: "RIP my baby SiS Cherry Winehouse. Love ya always."

Advertisement

Winehouse was last seen in public on Wednesday evening when she joined her goddaughter, Dionne Bromfield, on stage at The Roundhouse in Camden.