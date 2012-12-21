Rolling in the Deep and Make You Feel My Love lie in fourth and sixth place, respectively, according to a chart compiled by Lucky Voice, giving the British singer a total of 15.1% of the UK karaoke market.

Carly Rae Jepsen's Call Me Maybe lies in second spot while X Factor spawn One Direction are in at three with What Makes You Beautiful.

Classic rock tracks such as Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody and Bon Jovi's Livin' on a Prayer make up a relatively small portion of the top ten, with newer artists taking over.

Lucky Voice boss Nick Thistleton said of the trend: "We are witnessing an important cultural shift in the types of songs people are choosing to sing in the UK.

"Even five years ago you would expect to find the charts dominated by the old guard of rock like Bon Jovi.

"In recent years traditional karaoke artists like Bonnie Tyler, Elton John and Guns 'n' Roses have had to make way to new and exciting artists like Carly Rae Jepsen, Gotye featuring Kimbra and LMFAO.

"Today, with the renaissance of karaoke, comes a new audience who demand current music and contemporary artists to listen and sing along to."

The top ten most-performed karaoke songs of 2012

1. Someone Like You - Adele (7.4%)

2. Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen (5.4%)

3. What Makes You Beautiful - One Direction (4.2%)

4. Rolling in the Deep - Adele (4.1%)

5. Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen (3.7%)

6. Make You Feel My Love - Adele (3.6%)

7. Livin' On a Prayer - Bon Jovi (2.7%)

8. Sexy and I Know It - LMFAO (2.4%)

9. Don't Stop Believin' - Journey (1.7%)

10. Somebody That I Used to Know - Gotye feat. Kimbra (1.6%)