After performing almost every Friday and Saturday night since, and even completing a 10-night residency at a purpose-built stadium in Munich, Adele admitted she’s ready to hang up her microphone.

"Doing four hours a weekend of completely live singing is a lot," she told the audience (via The Mirror): "And I chat a lot, and I'm very, very sensitive and I'm emotional."

She continued: "I am battered after these shows. And I take every single person on in this room into my soul, I take you home with me."

Explaining that she rests for the remainder of the week when she’s not performing, she added: "Mondays, I'm very, very bedraggled because I get home very, very, very, very early on Sunday morning rather than very late on Saturday.

"And I look like a truck has hit me. Normally, I go on vocal rest for a couple of days. Sometimes I need it. Sometimes, I pretend I need it, so I don't need to talk to anybody."

She added: "I'm going to miss [the shows] terribly," she said. "But I'm very ready for them to be over. It's a big deal to me because it's very, very bittersweet. But this [residency] has been in my mind for four years…four years for one [expletive] idea."

She continued: "So I'm looking forward to having loads of spare time to love on my kids, to love on my man and to love on another kid. To love on my house. I need to get back to my own life."

Earlier this year, the singer revealed that she would be taking a prolonged break from music following the conclusion of her Las Vegas residency.

"I don’t have any plans for new music, at all," she announced in July. "I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."

At her final show on Saturday night, however, she assured the crowd that she will "be back".

"The only thing I’m good at is singing," she added. "I just don’t know when I want to next come on stage, but I love you."

