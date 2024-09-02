"I have 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart," she can be heard saying in the video.

"It has been amazing. I just need a rest," she added. "I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now."

The Grammy winner is set to perform her final Weekends with Adele shows in Las Vegas later this year, with her last performance scheduled to take place on Saturday 23rd November.

These dates were announced after the singer was set to perform in March, but was forced to reschedule due to illness.

"Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break.

"I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice," she wrote at the time.

​An official statement has yet to be made by Adele or her team.

