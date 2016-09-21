Adele dedicates her New York gig 2 Hours of Misery to #Brangelina
The singing superstar is now head-mourner of the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split
Just in case you didn’t hear about the upcoming divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie from every news channel/the endless Jennifer Aniston gifs/that text from your mum asking if ‘Brangelina’ was a new type of pastry (just me?), Adele took time in her latest gig to remind fans about the news.
During the concert at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, the singer told the audience she’d woken up to news about the actors’ divorce and was devastated: "I need to address the elephant in the room... it's the end of an era." With that, Adele dedicated her entire show, called 2 Hours of Misery (seriously) to the split.
Adele, in one great note among many, just dedicated her show, "2 hours of misery," to "Brangelina." "End of an era." pic.twitter.com/uNOtfbc8wK
— Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) September 21, 2016
And Twitter reacted with usual self-restraint…
Adele just addressed "the elephant in the room" and dedicated the show to Brad and Angelina I can't ?
— Brooke Materia (@brookeanne) September 21, 2016
Now #Adele is leading us all in a group Brangelina breakup therapy session. Also, there are songs.
— Kristopher Jansma (@KristopherJans) September 21, 2016
ADELE DEDICATING THE SHOW TO BRAD AND ANGELINA. SHE IS ONE OF US. ????
— Tim Fitzgerald (@tim__fitzgerald) September 21, 2016
This story in short: Adele can turn Twitter even weirder.