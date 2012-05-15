Beryl Renwick, 86, and Betty Smith, 90, became the oldest ever winners of a Sony award for their BBC Radio Humberside show, which includes regular feature Chicken Dinner, in which they debate what they would and wouldn’t swap for a nice bit of meat and two veg.

The pair have become cult figures since they were discovered by producer David Reeves on a tour of the Radio Humberside studio.

Other winners at last night's ceremony included talkSPORT presenters Richard Keys and Andy Gray, bouncing back from the Sky Sports sexism row which saw Gray sacked and Keys resign.

"Isn't life funny? [I'm] chuffed to bits,” said Keys as he accepted the Best Sports Programme award.

Meanwhile, the KISS Breakfast with Ricky, Melvin and Charlie was named Best Breakfast Show (over 10 million listeners), ahead of Christan O’Connell’s Absolute Radio show and Chris Evans’s Radio 2 programme.

Fearne Cotton took home the Best Music Programme award for her Radio 1 slot, while Jools Holland was named Music Broadcaster of the Year and Danny Baker was Speech Radio Personality of the Year.

A full list of winners is below:

Station Awards

UK Station of the Year

Gold Award: BBC Radio 6Music

Nominated: BBC Radio 2, Kerrang! Radio

Station of the Year (over 1 million listeners)

Gold Award: Radio City 96.7 (Merseyside, Cheshire and North Wales)

Nominated: BBC Radio 4 Extra, BBC World Service

Station of the Year (300,000 to 1 million listeners)

Gold Award: 107.6 Juice FM (Liverpool)

Nominated: BBC Radio Berkshire (Berkshire), Mercia (Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire)

Programme Awards

Breakfast Show of the Year (10 million plus)

Gold Award: KISS Breakfast with Rickie, Melvin and Charlie (KISS)

Silver Award: The Christian O'Connell Breakfast Show (Absolute Radio)

Bronze Award: The Chris Evans Breakfast Show (BBC Radio 2)

Nominated: 5 Live Breakfast (BBC Radio 5 Live), Heart Breakfast (London's Heart)

Breakfast Show of the Year (under 10 million)

Gold Award: Real Radio Breakfast with Gary and Lisa (Real Radio North East)

Silver Award: BBC Essex Breakfast (BBC Essex)

Bronze Award: Adam Tomlinson at Breakfast (BBC Radio York)

Nominated: Juice FM Breakfast with Adam and Leanne (107.6 Juice FM Liverpool), Porridge (Prison Radio Association for National Prison Radio)

Best Music Programme

Gold Award: Fearne Cotton (BBC Radio 1)

Silver Award: In:Demand Scotland (Bauer Radio Scotland)

Bronze Award: In Tune (BBC Radio 3)

Nominated: Michael Bublé (Magic 105.4), Steve Lamacq (BBC Radio 6Music)

Best Specialist Music Programme

Gold Award: David Rodigan (Somethin' Else for BBC Radio 2)

Silver Award: The Ronnie Wood Show (Somethin' Else for Absolute Radio)

Bronze Award: Another Country with Ricky Ross (BBC Radio Scotland)

Nominated: Friday Night Is Music Night (BBC Radio 2), Music: Response (Xfm)

Best Entertainment Programme

Gold Award: Beryl and Betty (BBC Radio Humberside)

Silver Award: Adam & Joe (BBC Radio 6Music)

Bronze Award: Frank Skinner (Avalon for Absolute Radio)

Nominated: Boogie & Dingo's Big Saturday Show (Bauer Radio Scotland), Real Radio Breakfast with Dixie & Gayle (Real Radio Yorkshire)

Best Speech Programme

Gold Award: Stephen Nolan (BBC Radio 5 Live)

Silver Award: Gardeners' Question Time (Somethin' Else for BBC Radio 4)

Bronze Award: World Have Your Say (BBC World Service)

Nominated: Ken Livingstone and David Mellor (LBC 97.3), Kermode & Mayo's Film Review (Somethin' Else for BBC Radio 5 Live)

Best Sports Programme

Gold Award: Keys & Gray (talkSPORT)

Silver Award: Rock 'N' Roll Football - Survival Sunday (USP Content for Absolute Radio)

Bronze Award: Kicking Off With Colin Murray (BBC Radio 5 Live)

Nominated: Gerr'um On Side (102.4 Wish FM, 107.2 Wire FM), My Sporting Life (talkSPORT)

Best News & Current Affairs Programme

Gold Award: 5 live Drive (BBC Radio 5 Live)

Silver Award: SITREP (BFBS)

Bronze Award: The Sunday Roast with Caroline (106 JACKfm Oxfordshire)

Nominated: BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat (BBC Radio 1), The World at One (BBC Radio 4)

Best Breaking News Coverage

Gold Award: PM (BBC Radio 4)

Silver Award: August riots (BBC Radio 5 Live)

Bronze Award: Gary Speed's death (BBC Radio 5 Live)

Nominated: Birmingham riots (BRMB), The Riots (GMG Radio North West News Team for Real Radio North West)

Best Live Event Coverage

Gold Award: The Royal Wedding (BBC World Service)

Silver Award: Danny Wallace's Naked Breakfast (Xfm)

Bronze Award: Real Radio Live @ Take That (Real Radio North East)

Nominated: Choice at the Notting Hill Carnival (Choice FM), England No.1 Test Side (BBC Radio Sport for BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio 4)

Best Community Programming

Gold Award: Face to Face (Prison Radio Association for National Prison Radio)

Silver Award: Handle with Care (BBC Radio Berkshire)

Bronze Award: Behind Bars (Prison Radio Association for National Prison Radio)

Nominated: Cocaine Unwrapped (Real Radio North West), Lonely at Christmas (BBC Radio Oxford)

Best Internet Programme

Gold Award: Science Weekly: Sounds of the Space Shuttle - An Acoustic Tribute (The Guardian)

Silver Award: Days In The Life (Guardian News & Media for The Guardian)

Bronze Award: Do The Right Thing (Fuzz Productions Ltd for British Comedy Guide)

Nominated: Front Room Fringe (Forth One), Mindcast: Bipolar (Wise Buddah for Mind)

Station of the Year (under 300,000 listeners)

Gold Award: KL.FM 96.7 (King's Lynn and West Norfolk)

Nominated: Garrison FM network (British Army bases in the UK), Moray Firth Radio (Inverness)

People Awards

Sony DAB Rising Star Award

Gold Award: Luke Franks (Fun Kids DAB)

Nominated: Clara Amfo (KISS), Frank McWeeny (French Radio London) , Nisha Stevens and Amber Butchart (Jazz FM), Phil Taggart (BBC Radio 1)

Music Radio Personality of the Year

Gold Award: Chris Evans (BBC Radio 2)

Silver Award: Lauren Laverne (BBC Radio 6Music)

Bronze Award: Christian O'Connell (Absolute Radio)

Nominated: Gemma Cairney (BBC Radio 1Xtra), Huey Morgan (Wise Buddah for BBC Radio 6Music)

Music Broadcaster of the Year

Gold Award: Jools Holland (BBC Radio 2)

Silver Award: Sean Rowley (BBC Radio Kent)

Bronze Award: Mistajam (BBC Radio 1Xtra)

Nominated: Mark Radcliffe (Smooth Operations for BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6Music), Tom Service (BBC Radio 3 for BBC Radio 3, BBC Radio 6Music and BBC Radio 4)

Speech Radio Personality of the Year

Gold Award: Danny Baker (Campbell Davison Media for BBC Radio 5 Live)

Silver Award: Alan Brazil (talkSPORT)

Bronze Award: Alan Robson (Metro Radio)

Nominated: Richard Bacon (BBC Radio 5 Live), Toby Foster (BBC Radio Sheffield)

Speech Broadcaster of the Year

Gold Award: Victoria Derbyshire (BBC Radio 5 Live)

Silver Award: Jeremy Vine (BBC Radio 2)

Bronze Award: Evan Davis (BBC Radio 4)

Nominated: Jenni Murray (BBC Radio 4), Nick Ferrari (LBC 97.3)

News Journalist of the Year

Gold Award: Mike Thomson (BBC Radio 4)

Silver Award: Metro Radio news team (Metro Radio)

Bronze Award: Jack FM News Team (Jack FM Hertfordshire)

Nominated: GMG Real Radio North West news team (Smooth Radio, Real Radio and Real XS), John Sudworth (BBC Radio 4)

Best Interview

Gold Award: Eddie Mair interviews Julie Nicholson (BBC Radio 4)

Silver Award: Jeremy Vine interviews Helena Tym (BBC Radio 2)

Bronze Award: Victoria Derbyshire interviews Kenneth Clarke MP (BBC Radio 5 Live)

Nominated: Andrew Peach interviews Anne Diamond (BBC Radio Berkshire), Mark Lawson interviews Ricky Gervais (BBC Radio 4)

Station Programmer of the Year

Gold Award: Andy Roberts (KISS)

Nominated: Clive Dickens (Absolute Radio), Moz Dee (talkSPORT)

On-Air Marketing Awards

Best Use Of Branded Content

Gold Award: Danny Wallace's Naked Breakfast (Global Radio for Xfm)

Silver Award: The KISS 'Chosen One' with Blackberry (KISS)

Bronze Award: Car Wars (Real Radio Yorkshire)

Nominated: Rock N' Roll Football with Sky Sports (Absolute Radio), The Power of Dreams on Classic FM with Honda (Classic FM)

Best Single Promo/Commercial

Gold Award: Geoff Lloyd's Hometime Show - The Complaints (Absolute Radio)

Silver Award: The Day Before 9/11 (BBC Radio 4)

Bronze Award: Campese on Sunday Morning (talkSPORT Creative for talkSPORT)

Nominated: Beat the Star (Global Radio for Heart West Midlands), Sherlock Returns (BBC Radio Cross Trails - aired on BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 6Music)

Best Promotional/Advertising Campaign

Gold Award: Wimbledon 2011 (Fresh Air Production for BBC Radio Cross Trails - aired on BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Local Radio)

Silver Award: Rugby World Cup 2011 (talkSPORT Creative for talkSPORT)

Bronze Award: Britain Loves Radio (Radio Advertising Bureau for commercial radio stations)

Nominated: In the Mind of a Car Thief (Eagle Radio for Eagle Radio, County Sound Radio), Red Nose Day (Fresh Air Production for BBC Radio Cross Trails - aired on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Local Radio)

Best Competition

Gold Award: 2 Strangers and a Wedding (106 JACKfm Oxfordshire, glide FM 107.9 Oxfordshire)

Silver Award: Christian O'Connell's Early Morning Game (Absolute Radio)

Bronze Award: Danny Wallace's QuizFace (Xfm)

Nominated: Christmas is Cancelled (Pirate FM), Superstar DJ (BBC Radio 1)

Best Station Imaging

Gold Award: BBC Radio 1Xtra

Silver Award: Capital Radio Network

Bronze Award: BBC Radio 2

Nominated: Jack FM Oxfordshire, KISS

Production Awards

Best Music Feature, Special or Documentary

Gold Award: Feeling Good: The Nina Simone Story, Part 1 (Sue Clark Productions for BBC Radio 2)

Silver Award: Pete Townshend - Before I Get Old (Just Radio Ltd for BBC Radio 2)

Bronze Award: Killing Bono - A Life In The Shadow of Superstardom (GMG Radio for Real Radio and Real Radio XS)

Nominated: Radio 1 Stories - The Amen Break (BBC Radio 1), The Music That Melted (BBC Radio 4)

Best News Feature, Special or Documentary

Gold Award: Child of Ardoyne (Falling Tree Productions for BBC Radio 3)

Silver Award: Assignment: Blasphemy - A Matter of Life and Death (BBC World Service)

Bronze Award: The Kill Factor (BBC World Service)

Nominated: File Sharing Special (BBC Radio 1 - Newsbeat), Lives in a Landscape: The Hackney Riots (BBC Radio 4)

Best Feature, Special or Documentary

Gold Award: Walking with the Wounded (GMG Radio North West News Team for Smooth Radio)

Silver Award: Spike Milligan - The Serious Poet (BBC Radio 4)

Bronze Award: The Mousetrap and Me (BBC Radio Wales)

Nominated: The Five Ages of Brandreth (BBC Radio 4), The Underwater Gendarme (BBC Wales for BBC Radio 4)

Best Comedy

Gold Award: Mark Steel's In Town (BBC Radio 4)

Silver Award: Another Case of Milton Jones (Pozzitive Television for BBC Radio 4)

Bronze Award: Down the Line (Down the Line Productions for BBC Radio 4)

Nominated: Adam & Joe (BBC Radio 6Music), The National Theatre Of Brent's Iconic Icons (CPL Productions for BBC Radio 4)

Best Drama

Gold Award: On It (Woolyback Productions for BBC Radio 4)

Silver Award: Use It or Lose It (Falling Tree Productions for BBC Radio 3)

Bronze Award: A Tale of Two Cities (BBC Radio Drama London for BBC Radio 4)

Nominated: A Time to Dance (Sweet Talk Productions for BBC Radio 4), North by Northamptonshire (BBC Radio Comedy for BBC Radio 4)

Best Use Of Multiplatform or Social Media

Gold Award: Now Playing @ 6Music (Somethin' Else for BBC Radio 6Music)

Silver Award: Classic FM Hall of Fame (Classic FM)

Bronze Award: BBC Radio 1 and Radio 1 Xtra homepages (BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 1Xtra)

Nominated: Absolute 80s (Absolute Radio), Heart Breakfast with James & Charlie (Heart Kent)

Special Achievement Awards

The Special Award

Classic FM, in recognition of its achievements in 20 years on the airwaves

The Gold Award

Nicholas Parsons, in celebration of his broadcasting career and work as host of Just a Minuteover 45 years