The In Da Club rapper will put on his best salesman voice to push the product – a competitor to the Beats by Dre range – which retail at £149.95 and come in a range of seven colours.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, whose personal motto is to “get rich or die trying,” has previous on this, having appeared on QVC America in November 2012. After selling £115,000 worth of gear he tweeted, “I just made $77,000 in 9 mins on QVC. Can someone hate on me so I can know this is real life.”

You can tune in to hear the rapper in action on QVC’s Super Sunday on 7 July at 3pm, 7pm and 12 midnight.