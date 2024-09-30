How Inspired Villages’ close communities help combat loneliness

No one should ever feel isolated, and when you live with friendly, like-minded people, you don’t have to

Did you know that more than two million people aged 75 and older live alone – and that sometimes they can go a whole month without talking to anyone*?

You don’t go from having a full, vibrant social life one minute and then suddenly wake up one day with no one to talk to. Loneliness is something that can creep up on you. Over the course of your life, your home fills up and empties again. Family may move far away or even to another country and, sadly, friends and partners may become ill and pass away.

If you’re the one who’s left behind, you may feel unable to reach out to others for help or companionship. Of course, some individuals are more outgoing than others, but it’s unlikely anyone – much less two million people – chooses to go a month without any human contact. And just because loneliness is something that can happen easily, it doesn’t mean it should be either inevitable or necessary.

The fact is, no one deserves to face life alone, especially in their retirement years, which is why Inspired Villages is on a mission to help people stay connected and live life as fully as ever. Indeed, the vibrant, tight-knit communities that have formed at its 11 villages across the country are testament to that.

Get your spark back

With a variety of beautiful locations in Bedfordshire, Warwickshire, Kent and Cheshire, there’s an Inspired Village for everyone – whether you prefer the hustle and bustle of a town, the tranquility of the countryside or the many joys of living near the sea.

Elderswell, for instance, is nestled in the picturesque village of Turvey, with the lively towns of Bedford, Northampton and Milton Keynes within easy reach. Meanwhile, Millfield Green is the UK’s first net-zero regulated energy retirement community, situated just outside of Caddington.

What’s more, Inspired Villages has ambitious plans to grow its portfolio of sites to upwards of 50 in the next decade, so you won’t have far to go. And whichever location you choose, you can look forward to a wide range of facilities, such as quality restaurants, well-kept gardens and gyms to allow you to stay active, as well as countless social events and clubs to help you connect with your fellow residents and build meaningful friendships.