How to get involved in Sport Relief 2018

Everything you need to know about the charity activities you can join to help raise money for the great BBC charity bash

Sport Relief is finally here! From a Strictly special to celebrity boxing matches and a boat race – the stars will be put through their paces this year. But will you join them?

Advertisement

It’s still not too late to set up your own challenge, push yourself to your physical limit and fundraise for charity. Here’s what you can do to get involved…

The Nation’s Billion Steps Challenge

You can step for Sport Relief in the collective challenge to beat a billion steps a day (from 17 to 23 March) whether you’re running, dancing, dog walking or zumba-ing. And don’t worry about keeping count: the Sport Relief app can keep track and also help you set up a donation page, making it easy to get sponsored.

If you’re not sure how to set up a Giving Page, you can see Sport Relief’s guide here.

.@SpencerMatthews is stepping into the ring for #SportRelief but he’s not the only one with a challenge to take on this week – we want YOU to help beat a billion steps every day this week for The Nation’s Billion Steps Challenge! https://t.co/uobH34KKUa pic.twitter.com/KqT7Voris0 — Sport Relief (@sportrelief) March 17, 2018

How to fundraise at your work

Tempted to start a Step Off with your colleagues? Want to see who can beat the boss? All information about how to raise funds at work can be found by downloading a Sport Relief Fundraising pack.

Stuck for ideas? Here are few you can find in the fundraising pack:

Get everyone to pay to dress up as their favourite sporting hero

Put on a Sport Relief bake sale

Host the Sport Relief Quiz (download the questions here).

How to fundraise at your gym

You can download a fundraising pack for your gym here. Can’t think of any fundraising ideas? Why not try…

A charity sports match

An endurance challenge (reckon you could pedal ALL day in a team relay?)

A tag-team treadmill challenge (could your team run an epic distance, like from London to Brighton?)

You can find more ideas here.

How to fundraise at your school

You can find and download a fundraising pack for your primary school, secondary school, nursery or youth group here.

The video below should generate a few fundraising ideas…

Merchandise

You can also contribute to Sport Relief by purchasing wristbands, T-shirts, socks, keyrings, water bottles and rugby balls from the Sport Relief shop.

Advertisement

Sport Relief will air on BBC1 on Friday 23rd March from 7pm to 10pm and from 10.35pm to 1am. BBC2 will air A Question of Sport Relief between 10pm and 10.40pm.