Dumbledore, Hogwarts and a glimpse of Grindelwald in the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts 2

Young Dumbledore! New Scamanders! Weird and wonderful magic! There's plenty to take in from this new footage

Jude Law in Fantastic Beasts, YouTube, SL

After much anticipation, we’re finally getting our first look at JK Rowling’s Wizarding World prequel/sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which follows on from 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them while still taking place decades before the original Harry Potter books and films.

The new footage introduces several new characters to the story including the brother of Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander (Theseus Scamander, played by War & Peace’s Callum Turner), while also giving us a better look at evil villain Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) and the younger version of Harry Potter character Albus Dumbledore (now played by Jude Law).

Whether the new footage will quell fans upset by Johnny Depp’s casting or Dumbledore’s non-explicit sexuality in the new film is another matter, of course – and we doubt THAT debate is likely to go away before the film’s release later this year.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released in UK cinemas on the 16th November

All about Fantastic Beasts and JK Rowling's Wizarding World

