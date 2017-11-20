Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Where can I watch Elf online and on TV this Christmas?

Where can I watch Elf online and on TV this Christmas?

Will Ferrell's festive classic is becoming increasingly difficult to find – here's where to watch the movie in the UK

Elf, Will Ferrell (BA)

Will Ferrell’s Elf is a staple of Christmastime, but over the years it has become increasingly difficult to find.

Advertisement

Last year, there was a glaring, Elf-shaped hole in the British Christmas TV schedule.

This year, we won’t know for sure whether the family classic will be shown on TV until the full Christmas TV schedules are confirmed – check the Christmas Radio Times for full details.

However, Elf is currently not featuring on Sky Cinema’s Christmas Collection, which is not a good sign.

Thankfully, there’s always somewhere to watch Elf online…

Where can I watch Elf online and on demand?

Currently the ONLY place to stream Elf is on Amazon Prime Video.

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can watch the movie online for free. Watch Elf now on Amazon.

Elf is NOT available on Netflix UK, and it is no longer available to rent or buy on iTunes or Google Play.

Advertisement

It is not available on NOW TV or on Sky’s on demand film service.

Tags

Related news

Love Actually (Netflix, BA)

Feeling festive 11 best Christmas films on Netflix

Mary J Blige and Carey Mulligan in Netflix movie Mudbound (Netflix, JG)

Is new Netflix movie Mudbound a genuine Oscar contender?

All about Elf

Elf, Will Ferrell (BA)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Love Actually (Netflix, BA)

Feeling festive 11 best Christmas films on Netflix

Mary J Blige and Carey Mulligan in Netflix movie Mudbound (Netflix, JG)

Is new Netflix movie Mudbound a genuine Oscar contender?

shawshank redemption

Top 50 Netflix movies available now

145592.5ad4076e-40e8-4462-8232-dc657e2f4c9f

The most underrated films on Amazon Prime Video

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more