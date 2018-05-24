World Cup 2018: What time is Group A fixture Russia v Egypt on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group A game at the Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

When is the Russia v Egypt World Cup 2018 Group A game being played?

The game will take place on Tuesday 19th June.

Advertisement

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group A?

Group A is made up of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay

Full fixtures for Group A can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…