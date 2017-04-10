If this first trailer is anything to go by, it looks like Thor: Ragnarok is going to continue to offer up the Avengers' traditional mix of light and shade. Yes, it's named after the Norse apocalypse. Yes, it sees Chris Hemsworth's thunder god imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer. And yes, it involves a villain – Cate Blanchett's goddess of death Hela – so powerful that not only can she lift Mjolnir but she can also stop it in its tracks and smash it to pieces.

But when it comes to the clash we've all been waiting for – Thor against the Hulk – it injects some great down-to-earth humour as Thor recognises his green-skinned former ally and shouts out "Yes! We know each other. He's a friend from work..."

Sadly for Thor, the Hulk doesn't seem to remember it that way...

PS Don't worry Hiddleston fans, Loki's in there too.

Thor: Ragnarok is in UK cinemas from 27th October 2017