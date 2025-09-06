The American wilted in the Wimbledon final this summer, losing 6-0 6-0 to Iga Swiatek but has launched a stunning comeback to reach a second consecutive slam final.

Tomorrow, the focus will be on the men's singles as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz meet for the third straight slam final against one another.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the US Open 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

US Open 2025 order of play – Saturday 6th September

All UK time.

Arthur Ashe Stadium

From 5pm

Men's doubles final: [5] Marcel Granollers (ESP) / Horacio Zeballos (ARG) vs [6] Neal Skupski (GBR) / Joe Salisbury (GBR)

From 9pm

Women's singles final: [1] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) vs [8] Amanda Anisimova (USA)

US Open 2025 schedule

All UK time.

Sun 24th – Tues 26th August: Men’s & Women’s Singles 1st Round

Weds 27th – Thurs 28th August: Men’s & Women’s Singles 2nd Round

Fri 29th – Sat 30th August: Men’s & Women’s Singles 3rd Round

Sun 31st August – Mon 1st September: Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 16

Tues 2nd – Weds 3rd September: Men’s & Women’s Singles Quarter-finals

Thurs 4th – Fri 5th September: Men’s & Women’s Singles Semi-finals

Sat 6th September: Women’s Singles Final

Sun 7th September: Men's Singles Final

