US Open 2025 tennis order of play today: Schedule today – Saturday 6th September
We've rounded up the full US Open 2025 schedule and order of play today.
Saturday will see Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova go head to head in a duel for supremacy at Flushing Meadows, New York.
The US Open draws to a close this weekend with a pair of blockbuster finals, made all the more intriguing by Anisimova's presence on the big stage.
The American wilted in the Wimbledon final this summer, losing 6-0 6-0 to Iga Swiatek but has launched a stunning comeback to reach a second consecutive slam final.
Tomorrow, the focus will be on the men's singles as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz meet for the third straight slam final against one another.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the US Open 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.
US Open 2025 order of play – Saturday 6th September
All UK time.
Arthur Ashe Stadium
From 5pm
- Men's doubles final: [5] Marcel Granollers (ESP) / Horacio Zeballos (ARG) vs [6] Neal Skupski (GBR) / Joe Salisbury (GBR)
From 9pm
- Women's singles final: [1] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) vs [8] Amanda Anisimova (USA)
US Open 2025 schedule
All UK time.
- Sun 24th – Tues 26th August: Men’s & Women’s Singles 1st Round
- Weds 27th – Thurs 28th August: Men’s & Women’s Singles 2nd Round
- Fri 29th – Sat 30th August: Men’s & Women’s Singles 3rd Round
- Sun 31st August – Mon 1st September: Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 16
- Tues 2nd – Weds 3rd September: Men’s & Women’s Singles Quarter-finals
- Thurs 4th – Fri 5th September: Men’s & Women’s Singles Semi-finals
- Sat 6th September: Women’s Singles Final
- Sun 7th September: Men's Singles Final
