World no. 1 Judd Trump is out of the competition after falling to Gary Wilson, who takes on Mark Allen in the other semi-final showdown.

The semi-finals and final are both best of 11 frames and will be decided today.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily order of play and full schedule for the Wuhan Open Masters 2025.

We'll keep this page updated throughout the course of the tournament with all the latest times and coverage details.

Wuhan Open snooker 2025 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. Action live on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+ from 7am and 12:30pm every day.

Friday 29th August

From 7am

SF: Xiao Guodong (CHN) [1] vs Mark Williams (WAL) [5]

From 12pm

SF: Gary Wilson (ENG) [18] vs Mark Allen (NIR) [12]

Saturday 30th August

From 7am

F: TBC

From 12:30pm

F: TBC

Full round dates for the Wuhan Open 2025 have not yet been confirmed.

However, the tournament will start with the first round on Sunday 24th August and run until the final on Saturday 30th August.

How to watch Wuhan Open 2025 on TV and live stream

UK snooker fans will have access to extensive coverage of the Wuhan Open on TNT Sports.

Live coverage of the tournament will take place daily from 7am and 12:30pm on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You can also watch TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract and stream directly to your smart TV as well as on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.