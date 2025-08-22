To mark the documentary's 30th anniversary, Jackson's production companies Wingnut Films and Park Road Post are digitally restoring the series for streaming platform Disney+ – and working on a brand new ninth episode.

That bonus chapter will explore the making of The Beatles Anthology itself, which was the subject of immense interest from fans as it also coincided with the release of Free as a Bird – the band's first new release in a quarter-century.

Keeping up the tradition of releasing the doc with unheard audio material, The Beatles Anthology remaster will be accompanied by an album comprised of session outtakes, rare recordings and unreleased demos.

The Beatles Anthology will be released on Disney+ in November, alongside the aforementioned album and an updated edition of the companion book.

Jackson previously showed himself to be a Beatles fan with his 2021 miniseries Get Back, which followed the making of the Let It Be album using a treasure trove of remastered footage of the band working together in 1970.

Suffice to say, this remaster is in safe hands.

It isn't the only ambitious Beatles project coming down the pipeline, however, with Skyfall director Sam Mendes currently working on four interconnecting films exploring the lives of each member of the band.

The coveted roles were cast earlier this year, featuring Paul Mescal (Gladiator II) as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson (Babygirl) as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn (Fantastic Four: First Steps) as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) as Ringo Starr.

The entire four-part film series is currently eyeing a cinema release in April 2028.

The Beatles Anthology is coming soon to Disney+.

