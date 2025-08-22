With constant denials, legal battles and a social media storm, this documentary invites audiences to decide for themselves who is telling The Truth About Jussie Smollett.

Scroll on to learn more about the saga that got everyone talking, including its outcome and where Jussie Smollett is today.

What happened to Jussie Smollett?

In January 2019, Chicago police stated they were investigating a suspected racist and homophobic attack on Jussie Smollett by two masked men. The authorities said at the time that the actor had been punched in the face, had an "unknown chemical substance" poured over him and a rope wrapped around his neck.

Smollett told the police that the attackers referred to MAGA, a slogan used by Donald Trump, who was US President at the time.

In his first statement after the attack, Smollett thanked fans and his fellow actors for the "outpouring of love and support".

"I am working with authorities and have been 100 per cent factual and consistent on every level," he said.

The following month, brothers Obabinjo (Ola) and Abimbola (Abel) Osundairo – who had worked as extras on Empire and had gone to the gym with Smollett in the past – were arrested and interviewed by the police, but were later released without charge.

Smollett was then named as a suspect for allegedly filing a false police report and was arrested on 21st February 2019. Following his arrest, the executive producers behind Empire confirmed that the actor would not appear in the final two episodes of the season, noting that the allegations made against him were "disturbing".

Smollett pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of disorderly conduct and was cleared of all charges less than two weeks after.

"He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator," his lawyer said in a statement.

But in February 2020, special prosecutor Dan Webb announced he planned to further prosecute Smollett and the actor was charged with six counts of lying to the police.

It was alleged that Smollett paid the Osundairo brothers to carry out the hate crime attack to promote his career. The brothers claimed during Smollett's trial that he paid them $3,500 to help orchestrate and stage the attack.

This was strongly denied by Smollett, as he testified in court that "there was no hoax" and called the brothers' account “100 per cent false”.

Smollett was found guilty on five of six counts.

Did Jussie Smollett go to jail?

In March 2022, Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail and ordered to pay a fine of $145,000 along with 30 months of probation.

However, he was released after serving six days in jail following an appeal from his lawyers.

In November 2024, Smollett's conviction was overturned. His lawyers argued that the actor should not have been charged again after the previous charges had been dropped in exchange for forfeiting his $10,000 bond and community service.

The Illinois supreme court ultimately reversed his conviction on due process grounds, although it did not weigh in on the merits of the case against Smollett, who has consistently maintained his innocence.

Where is Jussie Smollett now?

Jussie Smollett has returned to his singing and acting career. His most recent project is starring in reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, a similar concept to the UK's Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

He has also made new music, with his latest song Break Out released on Tuesday 12th August, and the full album to be launched in September.

Back in May, Smollett agreed to pay $50,000 to a charity in Chicago, which settled a lawsuit the city had filed against him.

