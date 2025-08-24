At the time, the scene featured Henry Cavill's Superman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa's Aquaman, and Ezra Miller's Flash, placing John Cena's Peacemaker firmly in the old DCEU timeline.

With that continuity no longer canon, season 2 reframes the Justice League cameo as a Justice Gang moment, slotting in Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, and the silhouettes of David Corenswet's Superman, Milly Alcock's Supergirl, and Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific.

Nathan Fillion and Isabela Merced in Superman (2025) Warner Bros.

Asked if he considered reshooting more of the first season, Gunn told TV Insider: "No, unfortunately I’d have to change too many little things throughout Season 1, and it would cost too much money – and I’d rather just give that money to a few more CGI shots of superheroes."

That doesn’t mean he’s ruling it out forever, though. "At some point, I’d love to [George] Lucas the s**t out of it, but right now I don’t have the money,” Gunn said, referencing Star Wars creator George Lucas' penchant for retroactive edits to his original films.

Gunn emphasised that the new DCU canon officially begins with the series Creature Commandos, the big-screen Superman, and Peacemaker season 2. "I’d love for people to watch Season 1. Obviously, we’re changing that one thing, but we’re not gonna go back and reshoot all of it for Season 1, at least not at this point," he explained.

Still, his comments suggest that if the DCU grows as planned, nothing is off the table. Gunn has already proven he's willing to remix his past work to align with his new vision, and he’s made it clear he’d happily "Lucas" more of Peacemaker season 1 if he had the cash.

Until then, the updated season 2 opener stands as a cheeky compromise – preserving what fans loved, while nudging Peacemaker firmly into the future of the DCU...

