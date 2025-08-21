Where season 1 was tied to the now-defunct DC continuity, this second outing is seamlessly carried over to the bold new world established in this summer's Superman, with creator James Gunn describing it as an "incredibly important" addition.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I don't think there's anything that I've ever done that I love more than this season of Peacemaker, so I'm so excited for people to see it."

Alas, he did clarify that, while Superman was a relatively family-friendly affair, Peacemaker is strictly "not for children" – and having seen the first five episodes, we wholeheartedly agree.

If you're of an appropriate age to tune in, read on for when to expect Peacemaker season 2 episodes in the US and the UK.

How to watch Peacemaker season 2

John Cena stars in Peacemaker season 2. HBO Max

Peacemaker season 2 will be broadcast on Sky Max in the UK, with the premiere scheduled for 10pm on Friday 22nd August 2025.

Alternatively, DC fans will be able to stream the first episode on NOW from that date.

In the US, the long-awaited second season begins a day earlier, on Thursday 21st August, where it will return to the Warner Bros-owned streaming platform HBO Max.

How many episodes are in Peacemaker season 2?

Peacemaker season 2 will consist of eight episodes in total, matching the length of the first entry.

Peacemaker season 2 release schedule: When are new episodes released?

Peacemaker season 2. HBO

Peacemaker season 2 episodes will be released once per week, on Thursdays in the United States and on Fridays in the United Kingdom.

Here is Peacemaker season 2's full UK release schedule.

Peacemaker season 2 episode 1 – The Ties That Grind – Friday 22nd August 2025

Peacemaker season 2 episode 2 – Friday 29th August 2025

Peacemaker season 2 episode 3 – Friday 5th September 2025

Peacemaker season 2 episode 4 – Friday 12th September 2025

Peacemaker season 2 episode 5 – Friday 19th September 2025

Peacemaker season 2 episode 6 – Friday 26th September 2025

Peacemaker season 2 episode 7 – Friday 3rd October 2025

Peacemaker season 2 episode 8 – Friday 10th October 2025

Peacemaker season 2 trailer

Check out the trailer for Peacemaker season 2 below for a taste of what's in store:

