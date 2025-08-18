When his arch-nemesis Lex Luthor hatches a plan to destroy him and further his own evil agenda, Superman must work to halt the villain in his tracks and also restore his own tarnished reputation.

The reboot stars David Corenswet as the Kryptonian hero and his alter-ego Kent this time around, while Nicholas Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan appear as Lex Luthor and Lois Lane, respectively.

And Gunn recently revealed that Corenswet will soon be donning the red cape once again.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn revealed that a Superman follow-up film is already in the works, with treatments for the next story already completed.

"I've already finished the treatment for the next story in what I’ll call the 'Superman Saga'," he said, before adding: "The treatment is done, which means a very, very worked out treatment. I'm working on that and hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today."

But for now, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Gunn's first big-screen foray into the newly revamped DCU.

How to watch Superman 2025 in the UK

David Corenswet in Superman. DC/ YouTube.

Currently, the only way fans can catch the movie in the UK is in cinemas.



However, the superhero film is already available to buy and rent on Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ in the US.

Given that the movie only flew into cinemas on 11th July, fans might be surprised to hear that it's already available to watch on digital platforms, and Gunn recently revealed that the film had such a quick digital turnaround due to the release of Peacemaker season 2.

"Well, it’s very complicated, but the truth is it is because of Peacemaker," Gunn, who serves as a showrunner on the series, explained to Screen Rant.

He said: "I originally thought Peacemaker was going to be coming out next month. There was a lot of things that are beyond our control, so that Peacemaker is coming out now, and, at the end of the day, I wanted everyone to be able to see Superman that wanted to, even those people who couldn’t get to a theatre before Peacemaker. And that’s really the reason for it."

Gunn previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the Corenswet-led movie "leads directly into Peacemaker", while season 2 of the show will end up "setting up all of the rest of the DCU".

"It’s a big part, definitely. Superman leads directly into Peacemaker," he explained.

He added: "It should be noted that this is for adults, not for children, but Superman leads into this show and then we have the setting up of all of the rest of the DCU in this season of Peacemaker, it’s incredibly important."

Will Superman be available to stream online?

Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in Superman. DC/ YouTube.

A streaming release date is yet to be confirmed.

However, given that Superman is produced by DC Studios, a Warner Bros company, fans can expect the film to become available on HBO Max in the US in the future, alongside all the previous Superman instalments.

Warner Bros typically releases titles on HBO Max between 60 and 100 days after their theatrical release, and if Superman follows the same pattern, it could land on the streaming site sometime between early September and late October 2025.

When will Superman be released on Blu-ray and DVD?

The superhero film will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on 23rd September 2025.

Superman is now showing in UK cinemas.

Ad

Check out more of our Film and Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.