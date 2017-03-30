To paraphrase an old standard, you wait all year for some Doctor Who news, and then several pieces come along at once. So just hours and minutes after we learned Steven Moffat’s hopes for the next Doctor and watched the latest teaser, we’ve also now had eyes on the official synopsis for the new series’ first episode, due to air a fortnight this Saturday.

Phew. Frankly, we could use our own Tardis to keep on top of everything.

Anyway, according to the release, episode 1 (aka The Pilot) will involve “a terrifying chase across time and space,” a “secret mission” and “two worlds [colliding]" when the Doctor meets his newest companion. Read the full entry below.

Two worlds collide when the Doctor meets Bill. A chance encounter with a girl with a star in her eye leads to a terrifying chase across time and space. Bill’s mind is opened to a Universe that is bigger and more exciting than she could possibly have imagined – but who is the Doctor, and what is his secret mission with Nardole on Earth?

Notably, the synopsis doesn’t mention the fact that the Daleks will be the episodes’ main antagonist (though we imagine they have a plunger-shaped hand in the “terrifying chase”), and this is the first we’re hearing of the Doctor and Nardole’s mission, which could explain why they’re secretly working at a university in the story.

And interestingly the description of Bill as having “a star in her eye” tallies with early reports that the first episode would have this exact title, so at least we now know where that rumour came from.

Still, overall we’d say this synopsis mainly tells us that this is exactly the sort of Doctor Who episode fans have been waiting so long for, full of action, excitement and high-concept thrills.

In other words, it’s well worth writing a LOT of internet content about. But then we would say that, wouldn’t we?

Steven Moffat will be in conversation with Frank Skinner at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival at BFI Southbank, London on 9th April; Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie take part in a panel discussion and preview of the new series of ‘Doctor Who’ at the festival, also on 9th April (020 7928 3232); and Doctor Who writer Mark Gatiss will be in conversation with Radio Times TV Editor Alison Graham, also on the 9th April.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April