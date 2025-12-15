❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The Imposter cast: Who stars in the 5 thriller?
Family can be a killer – especially when you don’t know who to trust. Meet the cast and characters of this gripping new Channel 5 drama.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 15 December 2025 at 6:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Don't miss the Radio Times Christmas issue – out now!
Enjoy festive fun with Shaun & Gromit in our Christmas double issue – pick up your 14-day guide to the best TV, streaming, film, radio & podcasts.
Find out more
Ad