Families can be tough-going at the best of times, but when it comes to the O’Riley’s it is a simmering pot of tension waiting to boil over. Welcome to 5's scintillating new drama, The Imposter.

Ad

Ruled over by iron-fisted matriarch Helen, the entire family run a sprawling seaside hotel in Australia (whether they like it or not).

However, Helen’s hidden past and a lucrative deal for the hotel’s land is about to set wheels in motion that could completely tear the entire family apart – especially when 'Amanda', Helen’s secret first child, shows up at their door.

So who is the family taking centre stage in this tale?

Meet the cast of The Imposter and find out more about the characters they play…

The Imposter cast

Here’s the main cast list for The Imposter:

Jackie Woodburne is Helen

Kym Marsh is ‘Amanda’

Dannii Minogue is Amanda

Don Hany is Simon

Jane Harber is Kate

Charlie Clausen is Todd

Jackson Gallagher is Ian

Kabir Singh is Lee

Here’s what you need to know about each character and who plays them.

Jackie Woodburne plays Helen

Simon, Helen and Ian (Don Hany, Jackie Woodburne and Jackson Gallagher)

Who is Helen?: Helen’s life is not how she once imagined it would be. Now in her late sixties, she’s married to Reg and has three adult children in Simon, Kate and Ian, working in the hotel she owns. But she had a whole life before – full of promise in Australia with her teenage sweetheart, Bill. But a fateful decision in the seventies changed the course of her life, and it’s been hanging over her ever since.

Who is Jackie Woodburne? Jackie Woodburne is an Australian actress best known for playing Susan Kennedy in soap Neighbours. She’s played the role since 1994. Her other notable roles include voicing Anastasia Black on radio series Night Terrance, and Julie Edgbert in Prisoners.

Kym Marsh plays ‘Amanda’

Kym Marsh plays ‘Amanda’. Paramount +

Who is ‘Amanda’? Born and raised in the UK, this ‘Amanda’ does what it takes to survive after suffering a less-than-pleasant childhood. Bitter about the hand life has dealt her, this character isn’t afraid to cross moral lines to get what she believes she deserves. So when a man walks into her temp job at an adoption agency asking for information on a now-adult child, she seizes her latest opportunity – taking her all the way to Australia.

Who is Kym Marsh? Kym Marsh is a British actress and singer, who first found fame in pop group Hear’Say after they were formed on reality show Popstars. Now, she’s best known for playing Michelle Connor on Coronation Street from 2006 to 2019. She’s currently seen on screen as Nicky Walters on Waterloo Road, and is also a presenter, seen regularly on Morning Live and For Love or Money.

Dannii Minogue plays Amanda

Dannii Minogue plays Amanda. Paramount +

Who is Amanda? Amanda is Helen’s biggest secret and regret. Born in the UK when Helen was still young, Amanda was ultimately put up for adoption so Helen and her then-boyfriend, Bill, could start a new life in Australia. Since then, Helen has had no idea what Amanda has been up to – or the woman she has become.

Who is Dannii Minogue? Dannii Minogue is an Australian singer, TV host and actor. She is best known on television in the UK for her role as a judge on shows including The X Factor, Britain and Ireland’s Next Top Model and Let It Shine. She is currently the narrator on LGBT dating show, I Kissed a Girl/Boy on BBC3.

Don Hany plays Simon

Don Hany plays Simon. Paramount Plus

Who is Simon? In his early 40s, Simon is the eldest of Helen’s three children, though is probably the most naive and reckless – which costs him dearly in both his professional and personal life. Working in the family business alongside his siblings, Simon feels like his life was mapped out for him by his domineering mum. When the conversation comes up about selling the hotel and reaping the millions it’s worth, he’s all for it – but Helen refuses. With an axe to grind, he starts digging up dirt on his mum’s past.

Who is Don Hany? Don Hany is an Australian actor who has appeared on shows including East West 101, Serangoon Road, and Devil’s Playground. In the US, he had a role in short-lived NBC drama, Heartbeat. More recently, he has starred in Neighbours, appearing as Pierce Grayson, and Netflix’s The Survivors.

Jane Harber plays Kate

Jane Harber plays Kate. Paramount +

Who is Kate? Kate is the loyal and hardworking daughter of the family, but like her mother she has dreams of a better life. Despite their similarities, their relationship is difficult. Now a mum to a teenage daughter, she is married to second husband Todd and chooses to ignore some obvious red flags. Desperate to escape her work at the hotel, while feeling tied to the family business, her hopes of breaking free are dashed when her mother refuses a developer’s multi-million pound offer.

Who is Jane Harber? Jane is an Australian actress who, like many of her co-stars, started her career on Neighbours. She later had a main role in long-running series, Offspring, starring as Zara. Most recently, she has been seen in The Family Next Door, In Limbo and MaveriX.

Charlie Clausen plays Todd

Charlie Clausen plays Todd. Paramount Plus

Who is Todd? Todd is Kate’s second husband, but has been raised to feel pressure in everything that he does in order to be the best. A suave real estate agent, to the outside world it looks like he has a perfect life. But behind closed doors, the pair's relationship is falling apart, with his troubling behaviour being ignored by his wife. He thinks holding out until the family sells the hotel will result in him living the high life.

Who is Charlie Clausen? Clausen is an actor who is best known for a string of long-standing soaps and dramas in Australia. Most notably, he played Jake Harrison in McLeod’s Daughters, Alex Kirby in Blue Heelers, and Zac MacGuire in Home and Away. He is currently the host of the Australian travel show Getaway.

Jackson Gallagher plays Ian

Jackson Gallagher plays Ian. Paramount

Who is Ian? The youngest of the O’Riley siblings, Ian is the sensitive type who also works at the hotel under the thumb of his mother. Feeling shackled to the business Helen refuses to sell, he feels honour-bound to work there but, much like his siblings, it’s coming at the cost of his personal life. In a relationship with partner Lee, Ian agrees that selling the place will let him live the life he wants – giving them the money to afford a surrogate so they can be parents.

Who is Jackson Gallagher? Jackson Gallagher started his career as a child on kids show The Saddle Club, and now works as both an actor and photographer. He is best known for his role of Josh Barratt in soap Home and Away, which he starred in from 2013 to 2016. He’s also appeared in Playing for Keeps, Wentworth, Almost Paradise and Spartacus: House of Ashur.

Kabir Singh plays Lee

Kabir Singh plays Lee. Paramount +

Who is Lee? Lee is Ian’s longtime partner and, after years on the party scene, is content living a quiet life. With little time for drama, Lee is a natural peacemaker – something necessary in this family. Now he’s ready for his next phase in life: to become a father.

Who is Kabir Singh? Kabir Singh is an Indian actor who moved to Australia when he was 10 years old. He is an actor on both stage and screen, appearing on shows including Remi, Appetite, Plum and The Abandoned.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

The Imposter premieres on Monday 15th December on 5, with the finale airing on Thursday 18th December.

Add The Imposter to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.