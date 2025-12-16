It's almost time to return to the wasteland in Fallout season 2, with the first episode coming our way sooner than expected.

Ella Purnell returns as Lucy in the apocalyptic adventure, based on the wildly popular games, alongside Walton Goggins's Ghoul, and a fair few new faces as we head to New Vegas.

With episodes being released weekly, fans will have plenty of time to delve into the show's lore and speculate about what's ahead.

But, for now, here's everything you need to know about what time new episodes are released on Prime Video in the UK and beyond.

What time will Fallout season 2 be released in the UK?

Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean in Fallout season 2. Lorenzo Sisti / Prime Video

New episodes of Fallout season 2 will premiere at 2am on Thursdays in the UK, so it will mean a late night for viewers who want to catch the episodes as soon as they're out.

Internationally, that works out to the below times:

6pm ET on Wednesdays (USA)

8pm CT on Wednesdays (USA)

9pm ET on Wednesdays (USA)

3am CET on Thursdays (Central Europe)

11am JST on Thursdays (Japan)

12pm AEST/AWST on Thursdays (Australia)

1pm AEDT on Thursdays (Australia)

Fallout season 2 will arrive on 17th December on Prime Video.

