Jason Isaacs ­– the man you’ll better recognise wearing a blonde wig while playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter series – is set to boldly go where no man has gone before. Well, Star Trek Discovery.

The Potter actor and star of Netflix's The OA will play Captain Lorca, captain of the Starship Discovery, in the upcoming Star Trek TV series, set a decade before the original 1960s show.

And Isaacs is already hoping his adventure to the final frontier is one that comes with adequate back support…

However, his role in the Star Trek universe might not be as big as Patrick Stewart’s Captain Picard or William Shatner’s Kirk. According to numerous reports, Star Trek Discovery's story will focus on the ship's lieutenant commander Rainsford (played by Sonequa Martin-Green from The Walking Dead).

We do know Isaacs will play the boss to another recently signed Starfleet recruit: Mary Wiseman – who stars in Western Crime drama series Longmire – has joined the show as Tilly, a fresh-from-the-academy cadet finishing her final year with field training aboard the Discovery. Yup, she’s basically the new Wesley Crusher.

The two will be joined by Spok’s dad Ambassador Sarek (played by British actor James Frain).

But however excited you are about the show, a series of production delays mean the showrunners have been struggling to make it so. Originally scheduled to premiere in February, the 13-part series was pushed back to May to give showrunner Bryan Fuller as much time as possible to perfect the show and find the right crew for Discovery.

Then Fuller stepped back from showrunning due to other commitments, pushing the series back again to an undetermined time this year.

The series will air on CBS in the US, and stream a day later in the UK on Netflix.