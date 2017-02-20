Viewers were left furious on Saturday night after lyrics about racial and sexual equality were removed from a performance of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way on Let It Shine.
The 2001 pop song was performed on the BBC talent show by Iron Sun, one of the bands competing to star in a new Take That musical.
Viewers criticised the BBC for cutting the key part of the song.
The key lyrics that were cut from the song were:
Don’t be a drag, just be a queen Whether you’re broke or evergreen You’re black, white, beige, chola descent You’re Lebanese, you’re orient Whether life’s disabilities Left you outcast, bullied, or teased Rejoice and love yourself today ’Cause baby you were born this way
No matter gay, straight, or bi, Lesbian, transgendered life, I’m on the right track baby, I was born to survive. No matter black, white or beige Chola or orient made, I’m on the right track baby, I was born to be brave.
Following their performance in the semi-final, Iron Sun
left the competition.
VIDEO
A representative from Let It Shine said that the songs on the show are always cut short, and that Born This Way wasn't edited for content: "All songs featured on the show were cut for time only."