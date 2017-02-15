Benedict Cumberbatch has declared himself "honoured" after Sherlock topped a survey to find the world's favourite BBC television character.

Almost a third of viewers worldwide opted for the TV detective, with Doctor Who coming second and Idris Elba's Luther in third place.

Cumberbatch commented: "I'm honoured to hear that my portrayal of Sherlock has been internationally recognised as viewers’ favourite BBC TV character.

"Who would have thought a high functioning sociopath could be so popular with people all over the world?”

There was more good news for Sherlock, as more than a quarter of respondents said the BBC's most memorable scene was him falling to his "death".

More than 7,000 adults from Australia, France, the USA, Germany, India, Japan and Mexico were surveyed, with Mexicans turning out to be the biggest fans of Sherlock.

Sherlock has become a favourite face on TV across the world as the drama is sold to 240 territories by BBC Worldwide (so there's no chance Cumberbatch can get away with going under the radar on his holidays).

The top 10 favourite BBC characters are:

Sherlock (29.7%) Doctor Who (17.6%) Luther (12.4%) Basil Fawlty (11.8%) The Stig (8.2% Patsy Stone (8.1%) Edmund Blackadder (7.4%) Hyacinth Bucket (6.1%) Vicar of Dibley (5.8%) The Daleks (5.6%)

When it comes to the most memorable scene, Sherlock falling to his "death" won by a wide margin - but there was also a lot of love for classic moments, including a Monty Python sketch, some Fawlty Towers and a certain scene from Pride and Prejudice.