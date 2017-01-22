**Contains spoilers for series 1 of Fortitude**

Chilling Arctic thriller Fortitude returns to Sky Atlantic for a second series this month, after a break of almost two years. But fans with access to the channel won't have to wait much longer than that to be able to see the entire ten-part series.

Immediately after the first episode ends at around 10pm on Thursday 26th January, the remaining nine instalments will be made available via the Sky Box Sets service. That means the majority of subscribers with a Sky+HD box and Sky Q will be able to watch it, as will those who use monthly on-demand service NOWTV.

Meanwhile, viewers who retain a soft spot for the weekly linear schedule will still be able to see Fortitude at 9pm every Thursday.

Series two catches up with the inhabitants of the isolated town of Fortitude in Arctic Norway nine weeks after the catastrophic events of the first run, which saw prehistoric parasitic wasps that had been released from the thawed out bodies of woolly mammoths turn townspeople into homicidal maniacs (yep, if you haven't seen it, it's a long story).

Dennis Quaid and Parminder Nagra are among season two's big name signings, joining surviving cast including Sofie Grabol as town governor Hildur Odegard, Richard Dormer as Sheriff Dan Anderssen, Luke Treadaway as Arctic researcher Vincent Rattrey, Sienna Guillory as fellow scientist Natalie Yelburton, Mia Jexen as PC Ingrid and Björn Hlynur Haraldsson as Dan's deputy Eric Odegard. Verónica Echegui will also be back as waitress Elena Ledesma, but will begin the series in a coma having been shot by Dan after going on a violent wasp-induced rampage at the end of series one.

Fortitude series two begins on Thursday 26th January at 9pm on Sky Atlantic