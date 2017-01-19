#guesswho asks the hashtag on Sherlock director Ben Caron's Instagram post, which features a distant figure performing some rather awesome dance moves.

But you don't have to be a genius detective to work out who that is doing his best John Travolta impression – the combination of the Sherlock set, that floppy curly hair and what one commenter calls "loveable dorkiness" leaves us pretty sure that this is Benedict Cumberbatch himself.

Before you watch it though, beware, it's truly mesmerising and may stop you getting anything done for the rest of the day...