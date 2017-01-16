Not only do Game of Thrones fans have the imminent end of their favourite series to contend with, they also have the prospect of a truncated final season with just six episodes compared to the usual 10.

Plans are afoot for the upcoming seventh (and penultimate) season of the fantasy show to have just seven episodes, while the eighth (and final) season was expected to wrap up after just six.

However, HBO is pushing the programme-makers to consider a longer run which is why the network has yet to formally renew the show.

HBO's Casey Bloys told TVLine: “The only thing we’re working out is how many episodes they want to do.”

Explaining that he "hopes" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will be up for more than six episodes, he added: “They’re still figuring it out because I think they’re trying to get a shape of the season. They always do what they think [will yield] the best version of the show.

"It’s all about how many they’re comfortable [with]. But I’ll always take more.”

Season eight should air in 2018 – but the question remains: will this, too, be out before George RR Martin's The Winds of Winter?