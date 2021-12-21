There are a handful of films that it’s pretty much essential to view every Christmas, and there can be no doubt that The Snowman is near the top of that list.

Advertisement

The half-hour animation, based on Raymond Briggs’ picture book of the same name, has become a seasonal staple ever since it first aired on Channel 4 on Boxing Day in 1982 – and retains every bit of its magic to this day.

The film tells the story of James, a boy who gets rather more than he bargains for when the snowman he builds magically comes to life and flies him to the North Pole for a joyous encounter with Father Christmas.

Featuring beautiful hand-drawn animation and a terrific soundtrack – including the iconic tune Walking In The Air – it’s a charming adventure that is bound to please the whole family, and especially younger viewers.

Read on to find out when it’s showing this Christmas.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When is The Snowman on TV this Christmas?

As ever, there are several chances to catch the festive treat this year – with showings on both Christmas Eve and the big day itself.

Channel 4 will broadcast the film at 5pm on Friday 24th December, while there will be Christmas Day showings at 11:30am on E4 and 3:55pm on Channel 4.

And if none of those times suit your festive schedule, there’s no need to fret – The Snowman is also already available to watch on-demand on All 4, along with its 2012 sequel The Snowman and the Snowdog, so you can watch it whenever suits!

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

This year’s Radio Times Christmas double issue is on sale now, featuring two weeks of TV, film and radio listings, reviews, features and interviews with the stars.