Here's everything you need to know about the celebrations, including how and when to watch.

How and when can I watch The Queen's Birthday Party?

You can watch The Queen's Birthday Party live on BBC1 on Saturday 21st April from 8pm to 9.40pm. You can also listen to the show during those times on Radio 2.

Highlights of the concert will also be broadcast on BBC World Service English.

More like this

Who's hosting the show?

The BBC has announced that Zoe Ball, whose recent mammoth bike ride in aid of Sport Relief was televised in Zoe's Hardest Road Home, will present The Queen's Birthday Party.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of the concert, Zoe Ball said: "I'm ridiculously excited to be presenting what must surely be the best birthday party ever! Tune in live to BBC1 or Radio 2 for performances from a stellar line up, with a fantastic mix of songs we’re loving now, songs from classic musicals and swing favourites – there's absolutely something for everyone. I can’t wait!"

"We’ll make sure Her Majesty has a fantastic 92nd birthday and enjoys this ultimate celebration of music in her honour," Ball added.

Where will The Queen's Birthday Party take place?

The event will be held at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, and several acts will be accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra, conducted by Musical Director Steve Sidwell.

Ticket details for the event can be found on the Royal Albert Hall website.

Is the Queen attending?

Yes, her Majesty will be there – as will "many members" of the Royal Family.

Who's performing?

Musicians Laura Mvula, Jamie Cullum, Alfie Boe and 16-year-old Donel Mangenahave from The Voice UK have all joined the event's lineup, in what's set to be a star-studded evening.

There'll also be a range of performances from artists from across the Commonwealth, in addition to a series of songs that will reflect the different decades of Her Majesty's reign, ranging from hits from her alleged favourite muscial, Oklahoma!, to performances by Craig David and Shawn Mendes.

You can find a full list of the performers here:

Sir Tom Jones

Kylie Minogue

Craig David

Anne Marie

Shawn Mendes

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Sting

Shaggy

Laura Mvula

Jamie Cullum

The Voice contestant Donel Mangena

Helen George

Alfie Boe

Luke Evans

Tom Chambers

The George Formby Society

The Dhol Foundation led by Johnny Kaisi

Advertisement

Many of the acts will be accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra.