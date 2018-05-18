Two national treasures came together to speak about trees, and the nation loved every second of it.

In The Queen’s Green Planet, a one-off documentary about the Queen's plans to plant a global network of forests, David Attenborough and Her Majesty took a stroll through the gardens at Buckingham Palace.

Since the ITV special aired on Monday night, viewers have been marvelling at how enjoyable it was to simply watch two 91-year-olds getting excited about trees, and many called for a whole series of Attenborough and the Queen having a chinwag.

The Queen's Green Planet also featured contributions from Princes William and Harry, as well as Angelina Jolie, who called Her Majesty a "really lovely lady”.

