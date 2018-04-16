Fast forward a few years and Field was having an unrelated meeting at Buckingham Palace and raised his thoughts about the ambitious project there.

“The Queen jumped at the idea,” he says. “I think she saw it as a way of bringing new life to the Commonwealth. It’s the first environmental project she has ever been involved with and even at the age of 91 she is very actively involved.”

The project, supported so far by more than 40 of the 53 Commonwealth countries, aims to create a global network of protected woodland — from a tiny six-acre site in Antigua and Barbuda to the 6.4 million hectares of the Great Bear Rainforest in Canada.

Field, the 75-year-old Labour MP for Birkenhead, believes the Queen’s involvement has put her politicians to shame.

“This is somebody of 91 saying, ‘I can see the point. This is a new way for the Commonwealth to do its politics,’ when people half her age, her prime ministers, couldn’t see it. But then maybe she cares about the Commonwealth and they didn’t — or they didn’t care enough.”

