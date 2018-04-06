In the trailer, we also see contributions from Prince Harry and Angelina Jolie (who calls the Queen a “really lovely lady”).

The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy (QCC) is creating a network of forest conservation initiatives across all 53 Commonwealth countries to mark Her Majesty's lifetime's service to the Commonwealth, while preserving natural habitat for future generations.

The monarch says she hopes to “change the climate again”, which Attenborough says would be a “wonderful legacy”.

The Queen’s Green Planet will air on Monday 16th April at 9pm on ITV