What time is Ariana Grande at the BBC on TV?

The show airs at 8pm on BBC1 on Thursday 1st November.

What's the show about?

Ariana Grande returns to the BBC following on from her One Love Manchester concert last year, shown on BBC1 and held in tribute to the 22 people who were killed in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack.

The hour-long special will see Grande perform hits from her recent album Sweetener, and also be interviewed by host Davina McCall, no doubt touching on the moving charity concert.

Is there a trailer?

No, but there is a clip of her performing her hit God is a Woman during the show. You can watch it below.