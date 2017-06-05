So far more than £10 million has been raised for the British Red Cross's We Love Manchester Emergency Fund with more than £2 million alone raised for families of the victims of the Manchester terror attack through text donations during the concert.

We've raised an incredible £2.35 MILLION during #OneLoveManchester!

Thank you so much for your donations. https://t.co/a43mYUP58P pic.twitter.com/JeV1yl2d0L — British Red Cross (@BritishRedCross) June 4, 2017

The One Love Manchester concert was only announced on Wednesday, but four days later Ariana Grande had managed to bring together everyone from Miley Cyrus to the Black Eyed Peas, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Robbie Williams, Justin Bieber, Take That and Liam Gallagher on one stage. Little Mix, Imogen Heap and Niall Horan also put in appearances.

50,000 fans turned out for the concert at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium for a night of music and unity. It was less than 24 hours after London had been hit by another terror attack, but organisers were determined to go ahead "with greater purpose" and continue with the charity event.

Ariana told the crowd: "I want to thank you for coming together and being so loving and strong and unified."

She added: "I love you guys so much, and I think that the kind of love and unity that you're displaying is the medicine that the world really needs right now."

The 23-year-old brought Robbie Williams onto stage, where he turned his 1998 song Stronger into a rallying cry by tweaking the chorus: "Manchester, we're strong, we're strong, we're strong/We're still singing our songs, our songs, our songs."

Coldplay's biggest performance of the night was actually an Oasis song, as they added Don't Look Back In Anger - a song which has taken on new significance for Manchester since the attack - to their set list which included Fix You and Viva La Vida.

The surprise guest of the night was former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher. While some had been hoping that his brother Noel would join him on stage, Liam came out solo to perform three songs including a poignant stripped back version of Live Forever.

Luckily, Coldplay's Chris Martin stepped up to fill in on the acoustic guitar.

One Love Manchester Executive Producer Scooter Braun said on stage during the show: “Manchester, your bravery is our hope. Because of you, we can now represent through this as a worldwide community, that we will be ready, we will be fearless and we will be great.”

Ariana Grande has re-released One Last Time as a charity single with proceeds from sales going to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. You can buy the song here.

You can also donate to the Red Cross appeal by visiting https://www.redcross.org.uk/get-involved/donate



One Love Manchester - Full set list

Marcus Mumford – Timshel

Take That – Shine

Take That – Giants

Take That – Rule The World

Robbie Williams – Strong

Robbie Williams – Angels

Pharrell Williams – Get Lucky

Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus – Happy

Miley Cyrus – Inspired

Niall Horan – Slow Hands

Niall Horan – This Town

Ariana Grande – Be Alright

Ariana Grande – Break Free

Little Mix – Wings

Ariana Grande and Victoria Monet – Better Days

Black Eyed Peas and Ariana Grande – Where Is The Love?

Imogen Heap – Hide and Seek

Children’s choir with Ariana Grande – My Everything

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande – The Way

Mac Miller – Dang!

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus – Don’t Dream It’s Over

Ariana Grande – Side to Side

Katy Perry – Part of Me

Katy Perry – Roar

Justin Bieber – Love Yourself

Justin Bieber – Cold Water

Ariana Grande – Love Me Harder

Coldplay and Ariana Grande – Don’t Look Back in Anger

Coldplay – Fix You

Coldplay – Viva La Vida

Coldplay – Something Just Like This

Liam Gallagher – Rock n Roll Star

Liam Gallagher – Wall of Glass

Liam Gallagher and Coldplay – Live Forever

Ariana Grande and the cast of One Love Manchester – One Last Time

Ariana Grande – Somewhere Over The Rainbow [Encore]